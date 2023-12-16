‘EVEN THE DOLLAR STORE HAS APPLE PAY’: Shopper blasts Walmart for still not offering Apple Pay to customers

Ever since Apple debuted Apple Pay in 2014, many businesses have come around to implementing it in their stores. According to Apple, “Apple Pay is accepted at over 85 percent of retailers in the U.S.,” and the service is supposed to work “anywhere that takes contactless payments.”

However, there’s one notable exception: Walmart. Walmart still does not take Apple Pay, a fact that has led to frustration for many customers.

Reddit is full of Walmart/Apple Pay-related stories, from employees complaining about customers who insist on trying to use Apple Pay even though the store doesn’t offer the service, to discussions about why the store does not use Apple Pay, to simple gripes about not being able to check out using Apple Pay.

This discussion has also bled over into TikTok. One user joked about leaving items in the store upon discovering that the store does not accept Apple Pay, while another roasted the company for not taking the popular payment method.

Now, another TikTok user has reignited the discussion after her video on the topic went viral. In a clip with over 5.6 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user Lilian (@mrspuffs) shows herself crying.

“Why don’t you take Apple Pay, Walmart?” she asks in the video. “Why don’t you take Apple Pay?”

Commenters shared Lilian’s resentment about the store’s lack of Apple Pay.

“This is so real,” said a user. “I get all the way through that godd*** line and leave empty handed.”

“My dentist started taking apple pay , why is it so hard walmart,” questioned another.

“fr EVEN THE DOLLAR STORE HAS APPLE PAY,” exclaimed a third.

However, others countered with potential explanations as to why the company does not take Apple Pay.

“BECAUSE WE HAVE WALMART PAY JUST DOWNLOAD THE APP,” declared a commenter.

“Because it has Walmart pay basically the same thing but it’s just through the app,” echoed a second.

Lilian remains unconvinced, as she explains in a follow-up video.

“If I’m too lazy to take my card out of my purse, what makes you think I want to download the Walmart app?” she asks.

The previous conversation continued under this video.

“As a Walmart employee, I’m pretty sure it’s so that we can get more downloads,” detailed a commenter. “I’ve had this question so many times.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations form and Lilian via TikTok DM.