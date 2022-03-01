‘Multibillion dollar company and no Apple Pay’: Walmart criticized in viral TikTok for not accepting Apple Pay, sparking debate

A TikToker called out Walmart for not having Apple Pay as an option at its store. The video sparked criticisms, debate against the company.

First, the video is correct. According to Query Sprout, despite the fact that most shoppers have iPhones, the superstore does not take Apple Pay.

In the short clip, the creator records the outside of a Walmart with text on the video that says, “Walmart, please get Apple Pay. I forgot my wallet, how am I supposed to pay?” Then the video cuts to the register and him not being able to pay for his groceries.

The video amassed over 60,000 views and over 4,000 likes. TikTok users commented in droves, agreeing with the creator and airing out their grievances against Walmart.

“Happened to me had to go back home just to get my card,” one person wrote in the comments section. Another person said, “RIGHT IT IS 2022 Y DONT THEY GOT IT YET?” Some people suggested he get the Walmart app and use that to pay, but the creator replied to one of the suggestions saying he didn’t know what it was.

That may be a reason behind the compatibility issue: You can pay on your iPhone via Walmart Pay on the Walmart App, and it may be advantageous for Walmart to boost referrals to that option. According to the Cold Wire, there is also a tech issue:

Apply Pay uses NFC, near-field communication, technology to apply its connected funds to a purchase. Walmart doesn’t support NFC technology. Instead, they support QR code technology. That’s because Walmart has its own digital wallet called Walmart Pay.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Walmart via its press email.

