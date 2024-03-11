‘I always get sad when I see old ppl working’: Viewers divided after customer questions why elderly Walmart worker is still working

A TikToker’s video that captured an elderly woman busily working at Walmart left the comments section divided.

In the viral clip that has racked up over 1.4 million views as of Monday user Francisco (@ciscosevv) secretly recorded the elderly Walmart worker.

The woman appeared to steady herself with a walker as she worked restocking clothing. She also wore a blue Walmart vest, which indicated she was the store’s associate.

Francisco did not hesitate to share his views on the situation.

“Why is she working?” text overlaid on the clip read.

“This broke my heart,” the caption read.

With such little context, TikTok users were only able to speculate about the old woman and why she continued to work through old age.

In the comments section, many were divided on whether she was there by choice or necessity.

“World is so sad,” one user said.

“This country is outrageous,” BanTikTok2024 commented.

“I work with older people they say it’s the only place they have friends and can talk to people is at work,” a user wrote.

“Older folks sometimes like to keep working it keeps them busy gives them purpose to keep going and living,” user Jenn agreed.

“Yall trippin she probably bored asf old people ask to work at my job all the time bc they tired of being home,” user Feli said.

“Okay she wants to work and i want to help her so now what?” the TikToker fired back.

That sentiment was echoed by another user and received many likes.

“Can you please find her and let’s start a gofundme to retire her!!!” Wubmama commented with 6,327 people liking the comment.

Francisco did start a GoFundMe for the old woman, who graciously declined to accept the funds.

“The sweet lady kindly did not want part of receiving any donations so this will all go to more then one person,” an update on the GoFundMe page read. “I’m going to buy supplies for homeless people pillows blankets backpacks ETC thank you for donating.”

The page raised $1,480 as of Monday morning.

The Daily Dot reached out to Francisco via TikTok comment and Walmart via contact form for updates and more information.