‘From games to TVs to iPads is going to be on sale’: Walmart worker says Black Friday will be ‘3 events’ this year, posts what exactly is going to be on sale

Black Friday has historically been a time for buyers to find incredible deals on everyday items.

However, in recent years, much of the esteem around this tradition has faded. Last year, the internet was filled with stories about Black Friday “deals” that were anything but, with some of the alleged discounts being exposed as no different from the normal sale price.

Given the prevalence of this discussion last year, it’s unclear how stores will handle Black Friday this time around. Some have already claimed to have found good deals in chains like Home Depot, and now, a Walmart worker has inspired conversation after revealing what he says the store will be discounting on the holiday.

What are Walmart’s Black Friday deals?

In a clip with over 453,000 views, TikTok user Chris (@bigbossdbz) says there’s an array of items that the store will be discounting.

Claiming this will occur in “3 events,” Chris states that many video game-related items, such as controllers and games, will be “on sale and up for grabs on Black Friday.”

Additionally, he says that televisions from a variety of manufacturers, including Phillips and Samsung, will be discounted.

Furthermore, iPads and a variety of printers will also see significant discounts.

As for how one can see when and by how much an item will be discounted, Chris advises to log onto Walmart’s website and “scroll all the way down to Black Friday deals, and it’ll tell you when the event starts and what prices are gonna change.”

“I’ll see you guys there,” he concludes.

Walmart’s website already has a section dedicated to Black Friday deals, which it claims will be available in their current form until the Nov. 17. That said, given what Chris said in his video, and that Black Friday has not yet arrived, it is likely that this is simply the first “event” and that the chain will be rolling out more sales in the near future.

In the comments section, users offered their thoughts on these supposed deals to come.

“I need groceries sales,” said a user, to which Chris responded, “Most more than likely groceries will not be on sale, but you’re more than welcome to check walmart.com and see if anything‘s on sale.”

“I have been getting a lot of good deals,” shared a second about the current promotion.

“Do all the [prices] really go down tho and black Friday? or are they just putting signs up that give a higher, fake original price,” questioned a further TikToker.

