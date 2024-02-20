‘Immediately asking for ID’: Customer asks bartender for a vodka soda, actually orders a completely different drink

Service industry workers have to deal with strange requests from customers from asking for extra lemons and Splenda to make their lemonade to wanting a wine bottle in a freezer. In a recent TikTok, a server revealed when a customer ordered a vodka soda but described her drink as something completely different.

It’s a common mishap.

TikTok user @thesadplant revealed a “real interaction” she had with a table she was serving. In the clip, she portrayed both herself and the customer. “‘Hey. Can I get a vodka soda? But instead of soda, can I get a tonic? And instead of vodka, can I get gin?’” the customer asked. “Um, yeah, so like a gin and tonic?” the content creator responded. After a few moments of silence, the customer agreed, confused. “If that’s what you want to call it, sure,” the customer said. This left @thesadplant baffled but would get the customer’s drink.

@thesadplant expressed her thoughts in the caption, “being a server is crazy business.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @thesadplant via TikTok comment. The video amassed 810,000 views. In the comments section, viewers shared what they would’ve done.

“I would have said yes but told her there would be an upcharge lol,” one viewer wrote.

“Immediately asking for ID,” a second stated.

@thesadplant responded in the comments section, “girl she was nearing middle aged and i was still tempted LOL.”

In addition, other bartenders revealed their odd customer interactions.

“Last week a girl ordered a ‘dirty martini but like not dirty’… so a martini?” one user commented.

“closing a tab for a bachelorette party they handed me a card. i said ‘it’s a cash bar’ her friend turns around and says ‘i got this’ and hands me another card so i gotta repeat ‘it’s a cash bar,’” a second recalled.

“had a lady order a cosmo except she wanted it on the rocks with bourbon and also no cranberry like okay so you don’t want a cosmo then got it,” a third recalled.

So, what is the difference between a vodka soda and a gin and tonic? For the uninitiated: A vodka soda contains vodka, club soda, and sometimes lime juice. On the other hand, gin and tonic consists of gin, tonic water, and sometimes lime wedges. A vodka soda has a “mildly tangy flavor.” Gin and tonic has a “bitter” flavor.

So if you’re ever bartending, be prepared for customers to not know what they want. And to help them get there.