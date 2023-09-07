‘Y’all really got some explaining to do’: Guest discovers man living underneath their Airbnb rental. The property manager says they didn’t know about it

One Airbnb guest was surprised to discover that someone was living beneath the home she rented. Apparently, the host knew nothing about it.

In a viral video, TikTok user Sevennnn (@7eevveen) shared how she discovered the unexpected guest.

“Boom, this my BnB, right,” she began. “It look normal, right?”

She explained the rental was “big and everything, nice inside and all,” but there was one problem. Someone had broken in and made a residence under the home.

“So you walk up here, and y’all see these lil holes, right,” she said. “Boom, so me and my brother, right, we just so happen to casually look under here, and there’s a n*gga staying under the f*cking BnB.”

The TikToker pointed her phone into a rectangular opening so viewers could see beneath the home. A mattress, food, and other personal items could be seen on the room’s floor.

“What the f*ck? Airbnb, y’all gotta get your sh*t together, bro,” she concluded.

In the comments section, some viewers defended the man.

“Dude is what we all call… surviving,” one user said. ” … Life is GOOOOD! … “

“Minding his business,” a second wrote. “As should you.”

Others said AirBnB should do more to ensure rentals are safe and verified.

“They should hire a team of people that go out to the locations and verify and actually [do] an inspection,” a viewer wrote.

Another asked an important question about how the guest handled the situation.

“Did yall stay or leave?” the commenter asked.

The question prompted Sevennnn to post a follow-up video.

“I ain’t even gone lie, broski, hell yeah,” she responded in the clip. “But if you knew how much we paid, sh*t, you would stay too. A homeless man don’t bother me.”

In yet another video, the TikToker walked around the home to the door where the intruder appeared to have entered the basement. She accessed the door—which had been left open—through a gate with a broken latch.

“The property manager actually told us she didn’t know about nobody being under there,” the TikToker said in a subsequent video. “But the door was wide open. I’m tryna see how y’all didn’t know.”

“They never check the property lmao,” one viewer commented.

The Daily Dot contacted Airbnb via email and Sevennnn via TikTok comment for more information.