“They really said ‘do it yourself”: Uber Eats customer receives cup of uncooked rice

There’s been speculation from food delivery customers that workers at restaurants tend to phone it in whenever they fulfill a delivery order.

Chipotle, in particular, has found itself on the receiving end of plenty of accusations from diners who claim they’ve been shortchanged when it comes to their food. In fact, Chipotle employees have even admitted they’ve been instructed by management to give folks who order online smaller portions.

There have also been incidents where shoppers have placed mobile orders for meals, only to find that they were missing key ingredients, like this Chipotle diner who brought home a quesadilla, only to find that the order was missing both a tortilla and cheese, despite paying full price for the item.

Sydney-based TikToker Shirley Liu (@shirl3yliu) found herself in a similar conundrum after she ordered a meal from a restaurant that came with a side of rice. The only issue? The grain came entirely uncooked, leaving her with a disposable container filled with a large, dry portion she would have had to cook for herself.

The customer uploaded footage of the “#uberfail” on TikTok, where it amassed over 780,000 views as of Sunday.

One commenter jokingly argued that there was a silver lining in her situation, as the amount of uncooked rice she was given, when prepared, would yield a way larger portion than she would have received otherwise.

“On the bright side, they give you more rice than they normally would have if it was cooked lol,” they said.

Another user shared their own sad food concession, which they said occurred at a McDonald’s restaurant. Unsurprisingly, it involved one of the chain’s infamous ice cream machine fails.

“I ordered a McFlurry one time and the ice cream machine was broken,” they shared. “They gave a cup with Oreo crumbs and a singular flake jail.”

There was one Mickey D’s customer who said they had a gripe with the chain as well.

“Ordered from mcdonald a chicken nuggets meal. and all i got was fries….sauces….drink…but no nuggets???!! i was very mad and hungry,” they wrote.

In one Quora forum post, a user also felt like they were getting an inferior customer service experience when ordering food delivery applications. They asked, “Is it me or do restaurants give way less food when you get it delivered?”

One person seemed to agree with the original poster’s assessment, writing, “It’s not just you. Jing Fong in NYC delivered to me via DoorDash. Containers were smaller & the food was not crammed in tightly. Their beef balls were without a doubt smaller than in-store purchases. It was a $100+ order. Give me a lil respect sheesh!”

However, someone else said this didn’t seem to be their experience when ordering delivery.

“I can’t speak for every restaurant, but if you order delivery from ours you get the exact same portions you would if you came in and ordered,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Liu via TikTok comment and Uber Eats via email.