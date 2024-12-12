Forget fine dining. For a lot of us, there’s nothing better than eating some quality fast food in your car. In the United States, 83 percent of families eat fast food once a week, and 20 percent end up eating that food in their car. With all their cupholders and cubbyholes, a lot of cars are the perfect environment to tuck into your meal, regardless of whether the manufacturers intended it or not. And according to TikToker Abby (@nic_and_abby), there’s no car better equipped for this culinary excursion than the Toyota RAV4.

In a viral clip, which has amassed 3.6 million views, Abby points to a cubbyhole next to her handbrake. “This right here is single-handedly the best part of a Toyota RAV4, and here’s why,” she said. The camera then cuts back to the cubbyhole, which now has a container of Chick-fil-A sauce nestled into it.

Abby didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

All in all, the video pretty much speaks for itself, and in the comments section, viewers were enthusiastic.

“I’ve never wanted a car so bad in my life,” one commented. “You just sold me on this car, thank you,” another wrote. A third added, “I’ve found my people,” while a fourth asked the question we all have: “Wait a damn minute, why isn’t this a basic thing in all cars?”

Other comments came from fellow RAV4 owners. “Just got my RAV4 3 weeks ag,o and this was the FIRST thing I did when I got sauce,” one wrote. “I thought I was a genius for this,” another added. “Glad all the RAV4 baddies think the same.” A third said, “LMFAO, I thought I was the only one doing this.” While a fourth added, “YES. I have a ‘21 RAV4, and everyone is like, ‘What’s that for’ SAUCE HOLDER.”

However, the comments also suggest that some RAV4 owners weren’t so lucky, as some claimed their car either didn’t come with a cubbyhole or it was blocked in some way. Based on the comments, it looks like this feature of RAV4s is not present in the 2024 models of the Toyota vehicle. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify this.

Toyota and Chick-fil-A didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

