‘They had no shame’: Shopper issues warning after catching kiosk workers doing this to Sonny Angels

Sonny Angels, the charming phone accessory, is this generation’s Beanie Babies. Many people commit their time and hard-earned money to collecting these phone charms. But where there’s money, there’s also the risk of scamming, and one TikToker has gone viral after warning Sonny Angel enthusiasts that they might be getting swindled.

Featured Video

In the clip, which depicts kiosk workers at The Grove in Los Angeles speaking to a customer, TikTok user Karen (@hadtobekaren14) issues a warning to would-be customers. “Do not buy Sonny Angels from the Grove,” the on-screen text reads. “They open the boxes and put fake ones inside. They had no shame in doing it out in the open.”

The camera then zooms into one kiosk in particular, appearing to suggest that it’s the one selling the counterfeit Sonny Angels.

The clip has amassed 264,900 views. Karen didn’t immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment or Instagram direct message.

Advertisement

In the comments section, some viewers suggested that this wasn’t uncommon. “They do this at one of the kiosks in the Americana too,” one claimed. “Even the boxes looked sketchy, and they weren’t shrink-wrapped.”

Another alleged, “Same with Ontario Mills, saw them assemble the boxes. Don’t get any Sonny Angels or Labubus from the store/kiosk.”

Others seemed acutely aware of the issue, with one commenter writing, “Trust me, none of us were planning to.” Another added, “Girllll those sellers in front of the movie theater are the worstttt.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, numerous viewers also seemed befuddled by the frenzy surrounding Sonny Angels. “I’ll skip this hype,” one commented, while another asked, “What’s with this weird hype?”

Sonny Angels and The Grove didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form and email, respectively.

How to tell if Sonny Angels are fake

Over on Reddit, one user detailed how to differentiate between real and fake Sonny Angels. Firstly, the figures were first made in 2005, meaning that you can expect to see dates from 2005 onward on the bottom of the Angels’ feet.

Advertisement

One foot should always read ‘Dreams Date’ while the other should always read ‘Made in China.’ According to this redditor, the items always come in a foil packet. He also notes that up until 2018, the toys were previously unrefined, meaning there was no uniform mold or paint style in older models. To discern whether these Angels are fake, the redditor notes, “Though they may look different to their refined counterparts, the quality is NEVER lower. They are still made from the same material and painted with care.”

They added, “These Angels still stand the test of time in terms of quality. If you have an unrefined Angel and press the arms in (gently) it should feel about as rigid as the newer ones.”

According to this redditor, “sloppy paint jobs indicate fake Angels.” He also advises that the Angels should be made of a “smooth, matte” material, not “shiny plastic.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.