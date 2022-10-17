‘That’s why your orders look hella small’: Chipotle worker admits to half-scooping online orders

Chipotle is once again under fire for its portion sizes when it comes to online orders.

TikToker Aaron Leopold (@aaron_leopold0) says that not all orders are equal at Mexican fast-casual restaurant in a video the Chipotle worker uploaded to the platform.

The viral video appears as a stitch with another video from user Kuthab (@kuthab_), in which Kuthab says that when he used to work at Chipotle, he would “give everyone who ordered online half scoops.” Leopold says “this is true” in his own video.

He says this is a key point Chipotle workers are trained in when they start fulfilling online orders. “One of the first things they tell you when you’re on the DML, or digital makeline, is that you’re supposed to half scoop every single order,” Leopold adds.

“That’s why your orders look hella small,” the creator says, allegedly confirming what many customers have suspected for some time. (Chipotle has refuted this in the past and claimed that online ordering has only made the portion sizes more consistent.)

Leopold’s video garnered over 953,600 views. Many Chipotle customers swore off ordering on the app. “Never ordering online again,” said one person. “I tried chipotle twice. And it was so tiny and spent $20. Haven’t been to chipotle since or ever again,” said another.

A third Chipotle customer claimed that small portions led to them stop ordering from the fast-food restaurant, both online and in-person. “That’s why I stopped eating at Chipotle,” they claimed.

Customers also claimed that the half scoops and small portions wouldn’t be a big deal for them if Chipotle managed to get their order correct in the first place. “My issue isn’t the size…it’s that I ordered a salad and I never get dressing,” said one person. “I don’t have issues with the amount of food,” another complained. “Usually that’s fine. My issues are with it being wrong 50% of the time.”

Leopold responded and agreed with the comment explaining the reason why online Chipotle orders are often incorrect. “Yeah that’s another issue cause the app doesn’t update when we run out of stuff,” Leopold said.

The worker explained that customers often see items as available on the app ,but the store doesn’t actually have them, leading to workers having to make substitutions that the customer didn’t ask for.

Many customers lamented that they would happily pay extra if that meant they could have a full-sized meal. “I wish chipotle would just charge $2 more and actually do good scoops,” said one person.

However, a number of users were unbothered by the revelation. These Chipotle die-hards claim that regardless of the alleged smaller portions and inaccurate online orders, they have various methods of getting their money’s worth.

“When my bowl is small I automatically take a picture of it and send it to customer service and get an automatic 2 free entrees in my account,” one person said, explaining that a simple complaint gets them free food.

“I don’t mind. Doordash refunds the order in full and I eat free. Every single time,” said another. “I just get a refund so… it’s free every time I order online from chipotle,” echoed a third user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aaron Leopold via Instagram direct message and to Chipotle via email.