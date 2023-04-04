‘What if I didn’t have a microwave’: Uber Eats driver delivers frozen Starbucks sandwich to customer

Yet another customer has received a fully frozen Starbucks breakfast sandwich through Uber Eats, and viewers are blaming the platform for allegedly giving customers the option to receive their sandwich hot or cold—the latter of which no one seems to want.

In a video, Antoni Bumba (@antonibumba) says he received a frozen sandwich and questioned the common sense of the person who packed the order.

“I have a question for y’all,” he says in the video. “So when y’all order Starbucks via Uber Eats, when y’all order it, are you expecting the sandwich to come back like normally, like heated, ready to eat, or are you expecting it to come back frozen, still in the bag that it was delivered in two days ago? What the fuck am I supposed to do with that? What if I didn’t have a microwave?”

He says that while he was not actually mad about the sandwich being frozen, he was more upset about the lack of thought that led him to receive the sandwich unwarmed.

“I’m actually not pissed about this,” he says. “I’m pissed off at the lack of common sense. It’s the fact that somebody packed this, deadass stapled this shit, put my name on it, drew a smiley face and was like yeah this is ready to ship.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to representation for Bumba via email.

Bumba’s video garnered over 187,000 views, and commenters are speculating why he received a frozen sandwich.

“Uber eats has an issue where it puts not warmed on I think like all food items,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s probably cause u didn’t put warm,” another said. “On a busy day I’m shipping dat off just like dat too.”

“Sometimes the delivery stickers don’t say warmed underneath the sandwich so they assume that it’s not,” a commenter wrote. “In the drive thru the stickers always say it unless they ask for it unwarmed.”

Another Starbucks and Uber Eats customer’s order appears to corroborate this theory. In August of 2022, a customer claimed she, too, had to heat up her own sandwich. Though, she was a former Starbucks worker herself and said “unless requested otherwise, we ALWAYS heated sandwiches.” A barista under her comments section called this an ongoing “problem” and claimed Uber Eats was supposed to fix it. The Daily Dot could not find the option to receive a sandwich from Starbucks hot nor cold on the platform and reached out to Uber Eats for more clarity.