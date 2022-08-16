‘I don’t know who I upset at Starbucks’: Starbucks has Uber Eats customer heat up her own sandwich

A TikToker ordered a Starbucks breakfast sandwich through Uber Eats, and it was delivered completely frozen.

Posted by @feralgrandpa, the video drew in over 120,000 views. It shows a Starbucks breakfast sandwich wrapped in the plastic bag it is delivered to the store in. The customer warms the sandwich up in their oven.

“I don’t know who I upset at Starbucks,” the text overlay reads. “But they told me to cook my own damn sandwich.”

The TikToker further questioned what they did to the store to warrant receiving a frozen sandwich, tagging Starbucks in the caption.

In the comments section, @feralgrandpa said they have never gotten a frozen breakfast sandwich when they’ve ordered off of the food delivery app, regardless of whether they marked that they wanted it warmed up.

“Just a heads up, I order starbucks from ubereats frequently when Im working and this has never happened before regardless of ‘warmed’ on the bag,” the poster wrote. “I also used to work for starbucks and, unless requested otherwise, we ALWAYS heated sandwiches. Receiving a frozen sandwich was just hella funny.”

The user clarified there was not an option to order her sandwich warmed when she place the order. Some viewers suggested this may have been the reason she received a still-frozen sandwich.

“Ot doesn’t say warmed,” one commenter wrote, referring to the label on the package. “I usually just do it anyways because any time I don’t they always come back or call saying it was a mistake.”

“As a Starbucks barista, this is a problem Uber Eats is supposed to be working on,” another commenter wrote.

“A newer barista would probably follow that verbatim vs an experienced partner who would know that Uber eats glitch,” another said.

Others who claim to be current or former Starbucks employees said they were not allowed to send out breakfast sandwich orders that had not been heated up as a food safety precaution.

“We aren’t technically allowed to sell the breakfast sandwiches not warmed so I don’t know what this is,” one commenter wrote.

“We are to always warm sandwiches up,” another commenter wrote. “The only ones that are optional are pastries and paninis. Call the store please!”

“Omg when I worked there we weren’t allowed to give customers uncooked sandwiches or eggs,” a third claimed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Starbucks and Uber Eats via email as well as to @feralgrandpa via TikTok comment.

