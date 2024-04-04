‘I don’t need to go this way. I need to go the other way’: Uber driver gets mad at customers since ride is not on her way home

Many rideshare customers have different expectations going into their ride. Some passengers on Uber or Lyft prefer a quiet ride, while others love engaging in a conversation with their driver. Most, regardless of their preferences, would rather not have their driver complain to them about the trip.

One Uber driver took it upon herself to whine to her passengers that the rideshare app added them to her queue.

In a video posted to TikTok by @heartbreakkr1s, the poster says his Uber driver was upset that their destination was out of her way, even though she chose accept the ride on her own.

“I’m going back and forth, a lot of that,” the Uber driver says to the poster in the video. “I don’t need to go that way, I need to go this way. I need to go that way.”

The poster then questions whether she could simply choose not to accept rides that take her too far out of the way.

“Don’t you accept the rides?” the poster asks. “They don’t give you any choice?”

The driver then informs that the rideshare app added him and another rider onto the trip and that she could have canceled their ride, but chose not to.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the poster via Instagram direct message and to Uber via email regarding the video.

Some viewers said they received similar responses from Uber drivers who did not see where they were headed when they agreed to pick them up.

“This happened to me and the driver canceled the ride and said give him $50 bucks or get out,” one commenter wrote.

“This happened one time a Uber driver tried to tell me to cancel it and pay him in cash I said um no I need to make sure you actually take me to where I’m going,” another claimed.

“This happened to me before,” a third wrote. “I got in & the driver said they didn’t want to drive that way& dropped me back off where they picked me up. So weird.”

So, can Uber drivers see riders’ final destinations before accepting the ride request?

Yes, they can, according to a 2023 blog post on Uber’s website. Drivers can see the net amount of money they’ll make on a ride as well as the passenger’s pickup and drop-off location. However, it doesn’t appear to have always been this way. A 2022 Reddit post from one customer reveals that their Uber driver was not able to see their final destination—and cancelled their ride once they got in the car.

Back in the comments section, commenters appreciated how the TikToker, despite their frustration, treated the driver, who appeared to be stressed out by her day of driving for the ride share.

“They understood that’s somebody’s stressed out mama,” one commenter wrote.

“This is nuts but yall are so respectful,” another commented.

“You guys are so polite,” a further user said.

