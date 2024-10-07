‘Does it count?’: Man shares how he got $50 worth of Tyson nuggets for $4 at Aldi

An Aldi shopper has gone viral after sharing how he managed to get $50 worth of Tyson nuggets for just $4. In the clip, which has amassed 127,800 views, Weston Barnes (@notfortana) filmed himself carrying out armfuls of Tyson Spooky Nuggets for just $4.

Featured Video

“Does it count as stealing from Aldi if they mismark a product and you buy a bunch of them?” he asked. The camera then cut to him at the self-service machine, with each pack of nuggets ringing up at just $0.68. “I don’t know why, but this feels illegal,” he added. According to the Aldi website, Tyson Spooky Nuggets are priced at $5.99 each, which further verifies Barnes’ story about getting them for a cheaper price.

In the comments, users were pretty unanimous over whether Barnes should have flagged the mistake.

Advertisement

“I stopped questioning good prices years ago,” one wrote. “If it rings up and I pay, it’s mine!” A second advised, “Think of all the times something was marked lower and it rang up higher. This time, you won.” Meanwhile, a third viewer shared, “My country requires they honor the lowest posted, quoted, or advertised price.”

A fourth commenter took a more balanced approach, writing, “I wouldn’t call it stealing at all but I’d say if you knew it was wrong I think there’s a moral obligation to let them know….after you paid and got home of course.”

Tyson chicken’s reputation

While Barnes was evidently pleased with his cut-price Tyson chicken, it’s worth noting that the brand has amassed some controversy in the past. On Sept. 24, Bailey (@elegantlyinking) went viral after finding something truly horrifying in her poultry.

Advertisement

“So I think I just found a piece of poop in my Tyson chicken bag. I literally just opened it,” she told viewers in a now-viral TikTok. Showing viewers the strange brown lump in the bag, she said, “What the f*ck is that? What is this thing? I’m like afraid of it. It looks like a piece of sh*t.”

If the possible feces wasn’t enough, Tyson chicken has also been the subject of a bizarre conspiracy theory. TikToker and Tyson worker Mochaa Blacc (@mochaablacc) claimed that there was human flesh included in the chicken. While there’s no evidence to support this theory, it would perhaps explain why Aldi priced it so low (assuming, that is, it wasn’t done in error).

The Daily Dot reached out to Aldi and Tyson via email and to Barnes via TikTok direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.