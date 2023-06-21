While Costco may have a famously lax return policy, there’s an area where the company is significantly more strict: memberships.

For context, Costco requires shoppers to have a membership at the store. Those trying to shop without a membership, or using the membership of a friend or family member, can face issues, as TikTok user Willa (@willaeigo) recently revealed.

In a clip with over 202,000 views, Willa claims that she had been shopping with her husband at Costco, with whom she shares a membership. When they got to the checkout, she showed her membership card while her husband got ready to pay.

According to Willa, the checkout employee refused to serve them until she could verify that her husband was also on the membership.

“We held up the entire line for a solid 10 minutes doing that,” Willa recalls. “Costco security is tighter than TSA.”

In January of this year, a user on TikTok shared a similar story, claiming that their purchase was declined because they attempted to use their mom’s Costco card.

While some commenters claimed that they had faced comparable scrutiny at their local Costco, others shared that their Costco was fairly relaxed about membership enforcement.

“When I take my daughter she gives me her debit card before we go in,” stated a commenter. “It’s my membership but I pay with her card and no one ever says anything.”

“I always shop with my bf and he pays half of the time and only I have a membership,” alleged another. “they’ve never said anything yet.”

“I have never heard of this rule before. My parents have been with me and I paid for stuff many [times],” offered a third.

Some users proposed solutions to membership card troubles.

“We need to be able to get a family portrait taken and put it on the card so everyone from the household can use it,” joked a user.

“download the app on your phone and you’ll always have your card with you,” suggested a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via its media contact form and Willa via email.