‘It stresses me out and hurts my feelings’: Twin Peaks server shares her biggest pet peeves

If you’re a server at Twin Peaks — one of the nation’s biggest “breastaurant” chains — you have to put up with quite a bit of bad behavior, including men who aren’t as charming as they might think.

Avery Linhart, a TikTok creator with nearly 1 million followers, Linhart documents her work life as a Twin Peaks waitress in a series of videos. In a recent video, which garnered more than 36,000 views since going up on March 19, Linhart dishes on things that annoy her as a server as she applies makeup ahead of her shift. The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

“One of my biggest pet peeves is when a customer will ask me to pour more for them,” she reveals. “Or they’re like, you’ll give me a double for a single” or request that she’ll “pour heavy.”

She also found it annoying “when you are 30 or 40 or 50 years old, and I have to cut you off because you don’t know your alcohol limit, and then you get mad and you don’t tip us because you’re drunk.”

She also instructed customers, “Please don’t ever whistle or snap your fingers that way. It like stresses me out and hurts my feelings.”

She also called out people who “drink half of something, and then halfway through [you say] ‘I don’t like this. I wanted the other thing.’”

Linhart has posted a plethora of other videos, highlighting her work life, including the quest to make $300 for her rent in a single 14-hour shift and earning $59 an hour while working on her birthday.

While many commenters complimented Linhart her on her looks, several weighed in to co-sign her complaints and even added their own.

“Snapping at me makes me instantly rage,” said one commenter.

“Same,” Linhart responded.

“The alcohol limit is so real,” exclaimed another person. “Men don’t know when to stop.”

One remarked, “I’ll add one for you, ‘When I customer leaves his Snapchat instead of a tip.’”

Linhart revealed that’s happened to her as well.