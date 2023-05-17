‘I don’t even make this much in 2 weeks’: Twin Peaks worker makes $59 an hour

Some servers think wearing pigtails gets them the most tips. Others think an all-black jumpsuit does the trick. But one TikToker may have just proved what the best tactic is: a birthday sash.

Twin Peak worker Avery Linhart (@@averylinhart3), who has almost 1 million followers on TikTok, said she worked 15 hours—a double shift—on her birthday, so she decided to wear a birthday sash to see how much she could earn in tips.

She kicked off her day by drinking two iced coffees before raking in a $100 tip from her first customer. Later on in her shift, she filmed herself with yet another $100 pinned to her sash. By 5pm, right after her first shift, Linhart said she had $375 in tips.

She filmed herself again at 10pm and said she was “really struggling,” so a regular customer of hers brought her a coffee from Dutch Bros. After her long workday was over, Linhart revealed how much she made: “$481 in cash, $408 on card for a total of $889.”

“So that was about $59 an hour,” she said.

@averylinhart3 Posting this 2 weeks late because college finals were draining. Very blessed to have the customers that I do. ❤️ and the job too ♬ original sound – Avery Linhart

Linhart’s video was viewed over 565,000 times, with many viewers sharing Linhart made more in one day than they make in weeks. “That’s how much I make in 2 weeks,” the top comment on the video reads.

Others joked that they’d have a birthday “every month” and encouraged Linhart to wear the birthday shift to every shift of hers.

Linhart seems to genuinely enjoy her job at Twin Peaks and often posts content related to it featuring some of her regulars. “Very blessed to have the customers that I do,” she said in the caption of her video, which is now one of the most-viewed videos on her account.

The Daily Dot reached out to Avery Linhart (@averylinhart3) via Instagram direct message.