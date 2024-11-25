‘I hate new cars’: Driver demands answers after seeing the location of new truck’s shifter

So what’s the deal with the new location of the truck gear shifter?

Featured Video

In recent years, car gear shifters have been redesigned to be different shapes, sizes, and in new locations. Traditionally, cars always used column shifters but a new era of design has entered the chat. Car and Driver straight up called them ‘stupid’.

Gear shifters have now become toggles, push buttons, zig zag, rotary drive selector, stalk drive selector. These updates took place to free up console room for new features like cell phone charging mat.

This TikTok posted by @imprezivegaming expresses his disappointment of the new location of the truck gear shifter in the new truck he’s painting. It makes him miss column shifters.

Advertisement

How come car brands are prioritizing style over function?

Each year car brands are always making subtle design changes with their models. These changes can include advanced technology, more cupholders, or new placements for shifters.

With car brands having to make new designs every year, the majority of changes are minor. And most of the time, these changes are slightly altering something in the interior of the vehicle. Apparently gone are the days of prioritizing functionally.

Could the placement of these truck gear shifters lead to more accidents?

In the comments, users speculated that relocating the truck gear shifter could require drivers to retrain their natural driving habits. If they’re not used to it, having the gear shifter right by the radio dashboard could be a recipe for disaster.

Advertisement

One user pointed out that selecting the touchscreen dashboard could easily turn into putting the car in park by accident.

With this in mind, the driver has to give more attention to basic tasks like changing the song. The driver main focus should be eyes on the road, not worrying about hitting the wrong gear shifter button on the dashboard.

So what did the viewers think of this new car shifter?

“Change the radio channel and lose your transmission,” one user joked.

Advertisement

“Life was good when every truck came with a column shifter,” one user commented.

“I love how people have been asking for normal shifters since 2018 and every year they pick something even worse,” someone else added.

“I hate new cars turning levers into buttons and buttons into screens,” one user complained.

“Imagine rocking out on a song you like and you try to turn it up but put your car in reverse,” one user commented.

Advertisement

This TikTok has more than 3.3M views with over 336.1K likes.

The Daily Dot contacted @imprezivegaming TikTok messenger and commented on the post.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.