‘I worked at Walmart they do this with EVERYTHING’: Customer says she caught Tropicana selling expired Twister juice as fresh

Accidentally buying expired food is a relatively common experience. In fact, according to federal law in the United States, it’s not illegal for stores to sell products beyond their expiration date, except for baby formula and baby food.

There’s also no federal law dictating that manufacturers must put an expiration date on their products, though individual states can have their own laws regarding this practice.

Given this, it’s not a surprise that so many individuals have shared their stories about encountering products that are outside their expiration date. One Dollar Tree customer claims she told a worker that a product had expired, only to see them put the product back on the shelves. Another alleged that she accidentally bought pretzels from Walmart that had expired four years prior.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked a discussion after alleging a conspiracy regarding expiration dates.

In a video with over 1.6 million views, TikTok user Rachel (@racheladrine) states, “America is definitely reselling food that has already expired as long as it looks good enough and just changing the expiration date. This video is proof.”

Throughout the video, she shows two cartons of Twister fruit punch. One is nearing its expiration date, while the other’s expiration date is still weeks away.

Despite this, the one with the expiration date that’s further away is allegedly spoiled. She pours both of them into individual glasses, showing the difference in color and texture.

“Now, how on earth is the one that expires first still good? The appropriate color?” the TikToker asks. “The one that is supposed to expire in two weeks is cloudy, a completely different color and smells rotten.”

She then compares the changing color to the viral Pink Sauce story that happened several years ago.

Is there truth to what she’s saying?

In this specific case, it’s likely that there was simply an issue with an individual carton rather than a conspiracy on the part of the manufacturer. As the expiration date is printed on the box itself, it would be difficult and inefficient for the manufacturer to collect the expired product, relabel it, and sell it.

That said, every manufacturer has different standards for determining the shelf life of a product.

However, some have shared similar allegations of businesses changing expiration dates on a product. For example, one woman claimed she removed the label on her salad to reveal another expiration date that had already passed.

@racheladrine Both were right next to each other in the same refrigerator, yet the one that expires in roughly 2 weeks is VERY foul smeeling and a different color??? ♬ original sound – R A C H E L A D R I N E✨

In the comments section, users claimed this kind of expiration date manipulation was common.

“No lies detected… when I use to work at a food warehouse, they had us dumping products from other companies into big totes to get packaged with new expiration date!” alleged a user.

“I worked at Walmart they do this with EVERYTHING from the meat you feed your family to the bread you make sandwiches with,” claimed another.

“When i worked at whole foods most of us would just rip the old date sticker off products like cookies, teas, toppings and add a new one …. all just to save time,” shared a third.

That said, few stated that this was the case with Rachel’s specific product.

“I believe that they change dates but not based on your theory. It couldve went bad b/c it wasn’t handled well. It’s pasteurized juice,” advised a commenter.

“Many people grocery shopping will get foods from the refrigeraters/freezers and end up not wanting the food. Many people will leave it out. The employees will not put the food back right away. Most food and drinks go spoiled,” explained a further TikToker. “Should be a sign if you are not buying it put it back or don’t touch.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tropicana via Pepsico media contact and Rachel via email and TikTok direct message.



