‘I wouldn’t go over’: Woman told her new Toyota Corolla needs oil change at 3,000 miles. Then she catches dealership worker in a lie

A mechanic told a woman she needed to change the oil for her new Toyota Corolla at 3,000 miles. She was more than skeptical and later caught the worker in a lie.

In a TikTok with over 389,000 views, Michelle St. John (@michellestjohn08) asked the Internet for advice about how often she should change the oil for her new Toyota.

“It’s gonna be nice when I can take my car in and feel like I’m getting treated fairly,” St. John begins.

She recounts that she recently took her brand-new Toyota Corolla in to get an oil change. She says the company sold her the “most expensive synthetic,” which she was fine with. But they also tried to upsell her on an air filter.

“An air filter for a new car? That didn’t fly,” she says.

As St. John was leaving, she says a representative told her to bring her car back for the next oil change after 3,000 miles.

“I said, ‘That doesn’t seem right,’” she says. So she decided to do her own research on the matter.

Toyota manufacturer guide says different

“I got a hold of the Toyota manufacturer part and they recommend [an oil change] at 7 to 10,000 miles. That’s a big difference from 3,000 miles,” she says.

With this new information, St. John says she called the oil company and challenged them.

“I said, ‘What the heck are you doing?’ They said, ‘We can’t tell you to bring it in, but we can sure say you should bring it in. If you want to make it 4,000 go ahead, but we’re not gonna say 7-10,000,’’ she recounts.

Despite the fact that the company stood by their initial advice about the oil change, St. John said she would be taking in her Toyota in at 3,000 or even 4,000 miles. She then asked viewers for advice on how to handle the situation.

“What do you guys recommend? There’s a lot of us seniors out here that don’t know what to do,” she asks.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users left suggestions for the appropriate mileage at which to bring a car in for an oil change.

“I would change the synthetic oil every 5,000 miles to be safe,” one person offered.

“3,000 miles is best but never go over 5,000 miles,” said a second comment.

“Lots of car experts on TikTok say that the new advice of 5K, 7500, and 10K only serves the manufacturer by accelerating wear on your engine. I’m doing every 3K no matter what to ensure longevity,” another person wrote.

“You should listen to the mechanics. 3K is a great idea,” someone else added.

How often do you change the oil in a Toyota Corolla?

The recommended oil change schedule for Toyota Corollas differs based on whether the car is using standard engine oil or synthetic oil. However, there does not appear to be a standardized recommendation.

Toyota Cleveland Heights, an Ohio-based dealership, recommends a new car with synthetic oil be changed every 7,500-10,00 miles. They suggest an oil change every 3,000 miles for conventional oil in older vehicles.

Meanwhile, Toyota Orlando recommends synthetic oil be changed every 5,000 miles and conventional oil every 3,000. Keith Pierson Toyota, a Jacksonville, Florida-based dealership, recommends every 10,000 miles for synthetic and every 5,000 miles for standard oil.

Estimates for oil schedules seem to differ based on location and dealership. It is important that customers listen to the professional advice of mechanics.

Users in St. John’s comments leaned towards changing the oil as often at 3,000 miles and as infrequently as 5,000.

As one person put it, “5,000 max. The oil is the lifeblood of the engine. New engines run tighter tolerances on parts. Old, used oil will sludge up and cause poor circulation. 3,000 is kind of short I agree, but more than 5,000 is risky.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Michelle St. John via Instagram and TikTok message and Toyota via email for more information.

