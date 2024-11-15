‘Laughs in Tesla sentury mode’: Woman buys 2025 Camry with the built-in dashcam. But not everyone is onboard with this premium feature

Dashcams have seen an incredible surge in popularity in recent years.

For context, a “dash cam” is a device that typically mounts to the front and rear of the car and allows for constant recording of a car’s surroundings. This can be beneficial in the event of an accident, as the camera allows the driver to capture events as they happen.

In 2023, the dash cam market was valued at around $4 billion, projected to increase in the coming years. Not only that, but the spread of viral videos of car accidents and fraud attempts may be linked to an increase in dashcam sales.

The feature has become so popular, in fact, that some cars are offering built-in dashcams as an upgrade. However, some aren’t the biggest fans. This can be seen in the responses to this video from TikToker Tay (@queentayshops) with over 530,000 views.

Does the Toyota Camry come with a dashcam?

In her video, Tay shows the dash cam that she purchased as an add-on with her new Toyota Camry.

“I don’t like those janky dash cams where you have to set it up and there’s cords everywhere,” Tay explains. “This is so luxe, and it’s just such a necessity.”

As Tay notes, the dashcam isn’t included in the base model. It’s an add-on feature that comes with an extra cost. Additionally, the setup is not automatic.

“When you get your car, you’ll be given a QR code to scan to download the app,” she says. “It is a dash cam app that’s separate from your Toyota app.”

According to Tay, this app allows one to easily navigate through various driving “events” as well as splitting up normal drives into two-minute increments.

Despite the additional cost, Tay is convinced it’s worth it.

“Definitely add this on,” she says.

Other Toyota owners aren’t too sure

While Toyota does offer this as an option, and Tay seems to be enjoying her dash cam, other Toyota owners haven’t always had the best experience with them.

For example, some have complained about the high price of the dash cam, which has an MSRP of over $300. For context, the best budget dashcam picks from Wirecutter retailed for less than $200.

On a Toyota forum, one driver also complained that the video quality was poor, that it was difficult to get warranty support, and that, despite being dubbed an “integrated” dash cam, it seemed to not really be integrated into the car beyond its placement.

In the comments section, users were mixed about Tay’s add-on.

“You can install a $40 dashcam hidden behind the mirror, with also hidden wires.. and it’s going to connect to your phone too, with better quality,” stated a commenter.

“It’s 375 to get the integrated dash cam.. a little pricy but it looks good built in,” added another. “I’d rather purchase one for 30 dollars and have the rear view too.. I don’t think I could justify this.”

“My tesla from 2017 has this included,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota and Tay via email.



