‘You really make me consider changing careers’: Topless maid says she’s going to make $5,000 in just one day

A woman calls becoming a topless maid the “best thing that’s ever happened” after making $5,000 in just one day.

TikToker Sammi (@sincerest_sammi) posted a video on April 15. In it, she says she was at the Atlantic Resort and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she was staying after working for two days in the area.

A man approached her to buy her a drink and introduced her to his friends, who all offered her $1,000 each to clean their summer homes for an hour the next day.

“Meet rich older gentlemen at the bar at the casinos. You might be $5,000 richer,” she says in the clip.

The video has reached over 355,000 views, with commenters astonished at how much she can make without providing “extra services.”

“Nothing extra? I know you have said no before but do you make that clear to the men?” one asked. “Yes I make that very clear,” Sammi responded.

Others said that her experience made them want to change careers.

“You really make me consider changing careers,” one viewer said.

“Every single one of your videos makes me smile and rethink my career decisions lol. Get that bag and be safe bb!!” another wrote.

