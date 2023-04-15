‘I just know this has been this man’s fantasy for YEARS’: Topless maid says she made $1,100 in an hour after client asked her to mow his lawn

From maid cafes to Hooters, combining the service industry with male fantasy fulfillment has been a lucrative industry for a number of years. But in the age of social media, this industry has transitioned from one dominated by big corporations to people working for themselves: building their own brand and having full ownership and control of the work they want to undertake.

TikToker Sammi is one of those people, as she shares her experiences as a self-employed topless maid with her 152,300 followers. In a video amassing 5.1 million views as of Saturday, the Florida-based creator explains how she made $1,100 in just one hour by mowing someone’s grass topless.

“I mowed someone’s grass with no top on,” she says in the clip. “I know, I know, that raises a lot of questions, but hold on.”

The client, she explains, lived on a 50-acre farm. “He had cows, horses, goats, you name it. I went and saw old McDonald’s farm,” she jokes. “So needless to say, there were no neighbors in sight, which was kind of sketchy at first, but I got good vibes from the guy.”

Sammi says once she arrived, he asked her if she knew how to work a tractor.

“I said, ‘No, Why?’ He said, ‘Well, I don’t want you to clean my house. But I do want you to cut my grass,'” Sammi says.

Sammi adds she was “hesitant” at first because there were “acres and acres of grass,” but the client reportedly told her that he only wanted her to mow a pasture right next to his house.

“He said he’d be sure to give me a nice big tip, no pun intended,” she continues. “So I stripped off my top. The man taught me how to use a tractor in less than 10 minutes, and I was out there cutting his grass with the damn tractor.”

The TikToker says the man pulled up a lawn chair right outside the gate of where the pasture was, sat down with his iced tea, and watched her mow his pasture with a tractor. She describes that he was “as happy as can be.”

“Honestly, it made me feel good about myself. I was laughing. I really made this man’s day,” she says.

Sammi says the customer tipped her $800 in addition to the $300 an hour she charged for the service. “$1,100 to sit on a tractor topless and mow some damn grass in less than an hour,” she says.

“That’s why y’all got to think outside the box sometimes,” she says while concluding her clip. “I mean if somebody could start a topless tractor-mowing business, there you go. Men are simple. Do some manual labor with your top off, and you’ll make a bag, sis.”

In another viral video, Sammi had previously shared how she made nearly $4,000 in just one day as a topless maid: cleaning eight houses divided into one-hour slots for a total of $3850.

“I never do any kind of deep, detailed cleaning that I know is going to take me more than an hour, and most people only hire me for the hour,” she explains. “I’ve only had a few clientele that have actually hired me for a couple of hours to deep clean their house.”