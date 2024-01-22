‘Now I’m responsible for company bonuses’: Online shopper gets asked to leave tip to pay for workers’ bonuses for the quarter

In recent years, the topic of “tipflation” has taken over the internet. This refers to the idea that people are being asked to tip more often, and in higher amounts, than ever before.

For example, internet users have reported being asked to tip while purchasing greeting cards or going to the mechanic. In one case, a user even alleged that they were asked to tip while buying their wedding dress.

In response to the apparent ubiquity of tipping, an online subculture has emerged that opposes not only over-tipping but tipping entirely. This is not unique in the world; the United States is largely an anomaly in its use and rate of tipping, and in some countries, tipping may even be considered slightly rude.

One such online community is the subreddit r/EndTipping. This subreddit features complaints about tipping, data regarding the growing disdain for tipflation, and of course, examples of tipping requests that users find egregious.

Recently, user Travis (u/travishummel) added to this discussion by sharing a request he received while shopping via the website for the clothing brand Gilgamesh.

In his post, he shows that he was asked to leave a tip while making an online order. Not only that, but the tip request had specific verbiage: “Tips are distributed to our team in the form of bonuses every quarter. Never required but always appreciated!”

In the comments section, many users expressed their dismay at being asked to leave a tip.

“So not only am I subsidizing restaurant owners, now I’m responsible for company bonuses,” wrote one user. “How is this not reverse socialism?”

“PAY YOUR F*CKING EMPLOYEES,” exclaimed another.

“This is becoming more and more common. Why? Because the vast majority of people are tip-washed and will do it,” declared a third. “It’s pretty ridiculous, especially that one. So now us customers are expected to pay their wage AND bonuses? F*ck right off with all that.”

“It’s so ridiculous that retail is going for tips now. It’s just turning into inflation. We’re meant to pay extra for everything we buy now, while the owners state a lower price,” echoed an additional commenter. “I refuse to do it. Seriously.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gilgamesh via email and to Travis via Reddit chat.