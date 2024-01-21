‘I’m not getting peer pressured by a tablet anymore’: Woman picks out greeting card at grocery store and heads to self-checkout. The register asks for a tip

In the past few years, numerous internet users have gone viral after complaining about what they see as awkward or incorrect tipping practices. These can include customers not being given an option not to tip, being asked to tip at a car mechanic, or even getting requested to tip while buying a wedding dress.

These moments have inspired some to dub the rise in tipping “tipflation.” This term is used to refer to the idea that people are being asked to tip more, and more often, than ever before.

Now, some internet users have had enough. For example, in a recent video from TikTok user Minna (@livingminnaly), she says she’s leaving unnecessary tipping in 2023.

“Before you start thinking I’m stingy or something, for service, I will definitely pay 20 to 25 percent on all of it,” she says. “Restaurants, coffee, beauty services, like haircuts and things like that.”

“But the tablet tipping culture has gotten so out of control to the point where I now walk into a retail store and get a greeting card, like pick one out myself, go up to the register and check out and there is a 20 percent suggestion waiting for me,” she continues.

While she notes that workers can benefit from these extra tips, she says that relying on customers for tips places an unfair burden on the consumer that should instead be placed on the employer.

To conclude, Minna summarizes that she’s no longer tipping at “retail stores where no one is really helping you, like any retail, not just clothing and stuff.”

“We will be strong in 2024,” she declares.

In her caption, she added, “I will always pay well and tip well for service but I’m not getting peer pressured by a tablet anymore in situations that don’t call for it.”

Minna isn’t the first to make such a declaration for the new year. At the end of last year, another TikTok user sparked discussion after listing the many different places she would no longer be tipping in the new year.

In the comments section of Minna’s video, users largely agreed with her proclamation.

“I booked a hotel room ONLINE and it ask for a tip. Like who am I tipping?? A website?? It’s insane,” said a user.

“I will only tip on delivery, beauty services, and dine in meals,” offered another. “I’m not doing it!”

“The way I’ve been asked to tip concert merch tables,” detailed a third. “I’m not tipping you 10-20% for reaching behind you to grab an overpriced tshirt?”

“My former nail girl works from home and still asks for tips. Like dont you pick your own prices?” questioned a further TikToker.

