‘I’m sorry, this show is not a comedy’: People are mad ‘The Bear’ wins over ‘Abbott Elementary,’ was included in category at SAG Awards

Some Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards viewers are perturbed by The Bear winning Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award. They’re saying it’s not a comedy and shouldn’t qualify.

The nominees in the category also included Abbott Elementary, Barry, Only Murders in the Building, and Ted Lasso. While The Bear took home the win, some fans pointed out that the show could easily be placed in the drama category.

“Putting The Bear and Beef in categories they don’t belong in robs other performances of winning,” wrote one user. “Abbott Elementary should’ve won. The Bear isn’t a comedy.”

Another user echoed the sentiment, “I LOVE The Bear, but beating Abbott Elementary for ensemble in a comedy is such a bummer. The Bear will make you laugh for sure, but it’s overwhelmingly drama IMO. Abbott is so funny and uplifting.”

“Daily reminder that the bear is not a comedy and is committing category fraud by competing as such,” another wrote.

A user explained, “Once again, since i’m already cancelled for saying it, the bear is not a comedy series <3 getting to laugh about something doesn’t turn it into comedy <3 saltburn is funny as fuck and its not a comedy <3.”

Category fraud refers to situations in which an award winner appears to have been entered into a category they ordinarily wouldn’t in order to award a popular actor or role. For instance, Al Pacino was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 1973 Academy, although he was clearly the lead in The Godfather.

Although some users felt this was a clear infraction, other viewers said they disagree with that opinion. Others said they agree The Bear is a drama, but they simply didn’t care.

“I just started watching The Bear and it is in fact, a comedy series. Especially if you’ve ever worked in hospitality or retail before,” wrote one user.

The Bear also won Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Female Actor in a Comedy Series for the performances of Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

In a Reddit post on “Category Fraud and the Oscars,” users debated this topic several years ago. One user posited, “I feel like category fraud is overblown as an actual problem. The only instance of it that bothers me is when a big star in an obvious lead role gets put in supporting because it often takes a spot away from a less known actor who could benefit more from the exposure. What’s important to me is that a selection of deserving actors get the recognition. I don’t think the difference between lead and supporting is so important that we need to be super strict with it, necessarily.”