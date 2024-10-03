‘Walking into a packed Texas Roadhouse gives me so much anxiety’: Manager steps in after server accidentally drops ominous note at party of 2’s table

When you’re out and about, you might never have a clue who is watching or listening to what is happening around you—especially in a restaurant operation.

As one couple learned, even having a date out in a Texas Roadhouse can turn into a nasty event.

A Texas Roadhouse manager has taken to TikTok to share how a customer overhearing another patron’s phone call devolved into a confrontation between the customers that spilled over into the rest of the restaurant.

What happened in this Texas Roadhouse drama?

In a video posted to TikTok by user Mads (@mjyapalot), who is a manager at a Texas Roadhouse location, she says the altercation between the customers started with a simple note.

“So I have a story time,” she says in the video, which has drawn over 542,000 views on the platform. “This party of two was on a date. Table 204 if you work at Roadhouse. Man and a woman. Woman goes to the bathroom, a man calls her, says, ‘who are you with?’ The woman says, ‘I’m with my friend Jessica.’”

However, Mads says another group of diners was eavesdropping on this call.

“Table 224, another table, overheard what just happened,” Mads explains. “They were in the bathroom, one of the ladies from 224—went back and sat at their table, looked to their left, saw that it was table 204, wrote a note that said, ‘Hoes ain’t sh*t, who the f*ck is Jessica?’”

The customer then roped a Texas Roadhouse server into the drama. “Then asked a server walking by to drop off the note. Server thinks nothing of it, drops off the note to 204,” Mads adds.

The note, received by the other table, sparked a reaction from these customers that ended with the manager calling the police as multiple servers formed a barrier between her and the angry customers, she says.

Ultimately, the customers were trespassed from the restaurant.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mads and to Texas Roadhouse via email regarding the video.

What does it mean to be trespassed from a restaurant?

In simple legal terms, to trespass is the act of entering a privately owned property without the consent of the owner. While a restaurant might be publicly accessible, it is still usually a privately owned enterprise and owners, as well as mangers, can decide to revoke customer access to the premises. Once a customer has been informed that they are no longer welcome in the restaurant, it can be considered trespassing if they choose to remain.

Viewers weigh in

Given the nature of the story told by Mads, several viewers were of the mind that the server should have never passed along the note from the other table, or should have told the customer which table sent it when they asked.

“Ok but the server should have never passed the note,” one commenter wrote.

“You in the wrong the servers did involve themselves so they should have told the couple who wrote the note n washed their hands after,” another said.

“I don’t know me personally I would want to know where that note came from,” a further user said. “I would’ve just told them.”

Others were very supportive of the poster for how she defended her servers who wound up tangled up in the events.

“Wish my managers rode that hard for me and the other servers,” one commenter wrote. “You handled that so well!”

“The fact that you were protecting your servers…. That’s why they got your back,” another commented. “Love when management cares for their staff.”

“Love that you are a great manager and defending your servers,” a third added.

