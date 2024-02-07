‘She is right’: Former Texas Roadhouse server reveals what really happened to their Kraft Mac & Cheese

A former Texas Roadhouse server went viral on TikTok after sharing why the restaurant mac and cheese probably tastes different.

Hannah Rae (@hannahraeet) said that working at Texas Roadhouse was one of the “funnest” jobs she’s ever had.

“This was my first ever job, so I know a thing or two about Texas Roadhouse,” she added. Then, she proceeded to show viewers why she believes the restaurant “is the freakin’ GOAT [greatest of all time].”

The main reason behind Texas Roadhouse’s superiority, Hannah said? Its prices, plus the fact that its food is made from scratch. “It’s not like I’m going to Applebee’s and getting, like, microwaved food,” she said.

In fact, for only $22, Hannah said she picked up a dinner haul from Texas Roadhouse. As of Tuesday morning, her video showcasing the goods amassed over 198,000 views.

Hannah said she ordered the kids’ mini cheeseburgers, which come on Texas Roadhouse’s infamous rolls. “So good!” she exclaimed. For her side, Hannah ordered mac and cheese but said the quality of the dish has significantly increased since she left.

“It used to be really gross,” she said. “It was Kraft Mac & Cheese back in the day.”

Hannah also ordered a house salad, six dinner rolls, and chicken critters.

“Everything … is made from scratch,” she said. “If you can’t decide what to get for dinner one night, just go to Texas Roadhouse and get a pick-up.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hannah via TikTok comment and to Texas Roadhouse by email. But in the comments, viewers and former employees affirmed Hannah’s claim that everything served is homemade.

“I also worked there and she is right everything is really made from scratch,” one person said. “I still make the dressing at home lol.”

Others, meanwhile, complained their local franchises hadn’t changed their mac and cheese recipe. Indeed, many viewers said that they’re still served Kraft products.

“The Texas Roadhouse near me is still craft Mac n cheese,” one viewer lamented.

“I think mine still does craft what,” another said.

“Ours still has awful dry Kraft,” a third person complained.

To this comment, Hannah responded: “Tell them to change it.”