‘Our to-go people are going crazy’: Texas Roadhouse workers mock customers who order the ‘viral family pack’

In a now-viral TikTok, Texas Roadhouse workers mock customers who are taking advantage of the viral $30 family value grilled chicken meal prep hack.

TikTok user Ahlai (@ahlaivick) posted the video on March 28. In it, they use the viral TikTok audio that says “bombastic side-eye” while side-eyeing the camera. The text overlay reads, “whenever someone orders the viral family pack.”

This is in reference to a growing meal prep hack in which customers can score a week’s worth of food for ridiculously cheap by ordering from Texas Roadhouse.

In the comments section, other Texas Roadhouse workers discussed the uptick in to-go orders.

“Sunday we were wondering why we were getting so many family packs,” one user wrote.

“Texas Roadhouse has never seen so much business,” another said.

Ahlai chimed in, adding, “our to-go people are going crazy.”

However, several viewers noticed that their location doesn’t have the family pack, suspecting that it is no longer being offered due to its sudden virality.

“Okay but why is my location not doing it,” one viewer said.

“Ours dropped it,” another wrote.

