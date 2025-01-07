‘I’ve got one for you’: Texas Roadhouse server exposes how to get a steak, fries, bread, a drink, and peanuts for only $12

If you want to fill up for less than $15, one Texas Roadhouse server recently shared a kids’ meal hack that’ll do the trick.

In a video with over 638,500 views, TikToker Madeline (@madelineelaine0623) points out the meal with the best value from the restaurant’s kids’ menu.

“This is for that girl that does the kids’ meal reviews. I’ve got one for you,” she says, referring to the viral series “Kids’ Meal Connoisseur” by TikToker Ashley (@thedisneygirlie). In her videos, Ashley goes to popular chain restaurants to review kids’ meals, which can be a more affordable option for takeout.

Ashley previously reviewed a kids’ meal from Texas Roadhouse, which the Daily Dot reported on.

What’s in the $12 Texas Roadhouse kids’ meal?

Filming from inside the restaurant, Madeline shows a laminated Texas Roadhouse menu with all the “Kids and Ranger” meal options for guests under 12 years old. These include items like an all-beef hot dog, mac and cheese, mini cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, and more.

Madeline’s recommendation: Andy’s Steak. This 6-ounce, hand-cut sirloin comes with a side, and a kids’ sized soft drink for $12.

But that’s not all. Madeline says you can also ask your server for free packaged bread and a bag of peanuts.

“It’s literally just $12,” she says, taking a bite of the steak.

“Best kids’ meal around,” she writes in the caption.

Can adults order the kids’ meal?

According to Madeline, it depends on the location. Texas Roadhouse’s menu states that items from the “Kids and Ranger Meals” section of the menu are for customers who are 12 years old and younger. But there may be some flexibility.

“Don’t hate me if a Roadhouse says you can’t order the kids’ menu. Mine allows it, but I don’t know about everywhere else,” she warns in the caption.

In the comments, viewers report varying degrees of success ordering off the kids’ menu.

“Unfortunately, mine won’t let adults order kids’ meals,” one writes.

“I’ve always been able to order from the kids’ menu!” another says.

“I always get the ranger meals. It’s such a perfect amount for me,” a third adds.

Other ways to score a cheap meal at Texas Roadhouse

Andy’s Steak isn’t Madeline’s only recommendation when it comes to getting a good deal at Texas Roadhouse.

Her first tip that she shares in the comments: Opt for takeout if the location won’t let you order a kids’ meal when you dine in.

But if you want the full dining experience, she says that Texas Roadhouse also offers an “early dine” discount between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Eligible meals are around $11.99 during this time, according to Texas Roadhouse Menu with Prices, an independent website that monitors current pricing at the chain restaurant.

In another comment, she also shares a tip for customers at locations where they don’t allow adults to oder of the kids’ menu.

“If they refuse to let you order the kids’ meal, the rib appetizer comes with fries or substitute for any other side. I think it’s only a dollar more,” Madeline writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Madeline and Ashley via TikTok direct message, and to Texas Roadhouse via email for further information.

