‘I just paid $40 at McDonald’s’: Woman orders $39.99 family meal from Texas Roadhouse, gets so much more than she bargained for

A woman who ordered a Texas Roadhouse family meal for $39.99 got way more food than she anticipated, declaring it a very good deal.

The video was posted on TikTok by creator Leiela (@xolovelei), who claims to be a “Bougee mama on a budget.” In its first 23 hours on the platform, it generated more than 796,400 views.

“So let’s see what it includes,” she says, bringing a giant Texas Roadhouse bag into frame to kick off the unveiling. “Off the bat, I have to say that it looks huge.” She then repeats for emphasis: “Huge.”

After noting that utensils were included, she revealed two large bags of famed Texas Roadhouse rolls, along with a tub of butter.

“These are our sauces,” she goes on, pulling out large tubs with lids, and asking, “Why are they so freakin huge?” There’s a tub of Ranch dressing, a tub of Caesar dressing, a tub of blue cheese and then a second tub of Ranch dressing for good measure.

Then she gets into the sides: A whole tray of salad, a styrofoam container of fries, and two tubs of mashed potatoes topped with gravy.

Then, she reveals another styrofoam container, holding seven pieces of barbecue chicken.

“That’s f*ckin’ worth it,” she observes, snapping her fingers.

Commenters concurred.

“Holy cow! Just checked my local Texas Roadhouse and they offer it,” one said. “This is a crazy deal!”

Leiela responded, “Those lazy nights, this comes in handy,” before adding, “Who said we couldn’t enjoy some Texas Roadhouse on a budget?”

“Also, this looks better [than] the Olive Garden I got for a ‘family meal,'” another said. That commenter then breathlessly explained, “It was around 89 plus tip wasn’t much cold food cold sauce very salty breadsticks and cold I tipped 20 not knowing never again.”

Another chimed in with, “Lies it’s not 40 it’s 55 plus tax.” That led Leiela to record a clapback video proving that commenter wrong with a screenshot (and sunglasses).

Other commenters used the occasion to complain about fast-food prices, with one remarking, “Just paid $40 at McDonald’s for me and my daughter.”

Another said, “40 $ is 2 combos at Wendy’s.”

Leiela replied, “When I tell you my families Starbucks order is about the same … it’s very close to being the same,” before remarking, “Crazy times.”

