‘I just paid $40 at McDonald’s’: Woman orders $39.99 family meal from Texas Roadhouse, gets so much more than she bargained for

Keith Homan/ShutterStock @xolovelei/TikTok (Licensed)

Phil West 

Phil West

Posted on Dec 25, 2023   Updated on Dec 24, 2023, 3:51 pm CST

A woman who ordered a Texas Roadhouse family meal for $39.99 got way more food than she anticipated, declaring it a very good deal.

The video was posted on TikTok by creator Leiela (@xolovelei), who claims to be a “Bougee mama on a budget.” In its first 23 hours on the platform, it generated more than 796,400 views.

“So let’s see what it includes,” she says, bringing a giant Texas Roadhouse bag into frame to kick off the unveiling. “Off the bat, I have to say that it looks huge.” She then repeats for emphasis: “Huge.”

After noting that utensils were included, she revealed two large bags of famed Texas Roadhouse rolls, along with a tub of butter.

“These are our sauces,” she goes on, pulling out large tubs with lids, and asking, “Why are they so freakin huge?” There’s a tub of Ranch dressing, a tub of Caesar dressing, a tub of blue cheese and then a second tub of Ranch dressing for good measure.

Then she gets into the sides: A whole tray of salad, a styrofoam container of fries, and two tubs of mashed potatoes topped with gravy.

Then, she reveals another styrofoam container, holding seven pieces of barbecue chicken.

“That’s f*ckin’ worth it,” she observes, snapping her fingers.

@xolovelei Texas Road House Family Meal for $40 🏃‍♀️ #fyp #texasroadhouse #texasroadhousefamilymeal #budgetfriendly #familymeals ♬ original sound – Leiela Bougee mama ona budget

Commenters concurred.

“Holy cow! Just checked my local Texas Roadhouse and they offer it,” one said. “This is a crazy deal!”

Leiela responded, “Those lazy nights, this comes in handy,” before adding, “Who said we couldn’t enjoy some Texas Roadhouse on a budget?”

“Also, this looks better [than] the Olive Garden I got for a ‘family meal,'” another said. That commenter then breathlessly explained, “It was around 89 plus tip wasn’t much cold food cold sauce very salty breadsticks and cold I tipped 20 not knowing never again.”

Another chimed in with, “Lies it’s not 40 it’s 55 plus tax.” That led Leiela to record a clapback video proving that commenter wrong with a screenshot (and sunglasses).

@xolovelei Replying to @Casarra rose ♬ FukUmean – OJ The DJ

Other commenters used the occasion to complain about fast-food prices, with one remarking, “Just paid $40 at McDonald’s for me and my daughter.”

Another said, “40 $ is 2 combos at Wendy’s.”

Leiela replied, “When I tell you my families Starbucks order is about the same … it’s very close to being the same,” before remarking, “Crazy times.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Leiela and Texas Roadhouse via email.

*First Published: Dec 25, 2023, 1:00 am CST

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker (where he served as managing editor), MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

