‘You’re basically paying $100 for meat’: Chipotle customer says meal prep isn’t worth it

We’ve all succumbed to a viral lifehack at some point or another. Sometimes it might take someone else pointing out the obvious for you to realize you’re probably not saving as much money as you think.

TikToker Avery, who is known by username @averybrynn1, is here to reality check the people using Chipotle Catering to save a few bucks on a meal prep hack.

“Bestie I KNOW it sounds good to order Chipotle Catering for $130 ~mealprep~ but bestie I promise: RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, SALSA are about $30 at the store. For real. So you’te basically paying $100 for meat. Granted, it’s very well seasoned meat, I respect that. But bestie that’s not a deal,” Avery writes in the caption.

Fearing backlash, she adds a disclaimer in the caption: “Please dont shout.”

Meal-prepping at Chipotle has been a contentious notion in 2023. In March, @averybrynn1 herself was at the center of the debate, effectively sharing a different version of the same video format and caption.

Her new video has received more than 237,000 views since it was posted on July 18. Many commenters echoed Avery’s opinion.

“Chipotle in general can be made at home with like a half hour of cooking + 5 mins of dish washing for MUCH cheaper,” wrote user big tony.

“I’ve been saying this! It’s really just the lazy girl special,” agreed heather.

“Seasoning packets are legit a dollar or less too like come on people think a bit,” wrote Ghost.

“YOU CAN ORDER JUST MEAT. YOU HAVE TO CALL OR DO IT IN PERSON, NOT THROUGH THE APP,” suggested user C.

“Ugh I did it and regretted it,” admitted Laydee.

“Also with 130 you can get a $10 bowl 13 times…and not force yourself to each chipotle for the next week lol,” wrote dlee.

But not everybody agreed with the budget conscious in the comment section.

“homemade chipotle doesn’t hit like chipotle chipotle,” wrote moonchild.

Jimbo Jim wrote, “Time = money.”

