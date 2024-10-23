‘You better than me’: Texas Roadhouse customers never receive their food. Then the server asks them how everything is tasting

There really is just one thing that people expect when they go into a restaurant: food.

Featured Video

Preferably, food that you ordered.

At one Texas Roadhouse location, a pair of customers said they waited over an hour and a half for their order, with their waitress going a full hour before checking on their table.

In that time, the customer says she and her friend never received their order.

Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse gone wrong

In a video posted to TikTok by user Diani (@_aniiii._ on TikTok) that has drawn over 1 million views, a text overlay details her experience.

“The waitress came and asked us how everything is tasting…but we been waiting for our three meals for over 1.5 [hours] and it took her an [hour] to even come check on us and realize we never got food,” the text overlay on the video begins.

“Then [she] left again for another 30 minutes to ‘check on the food’ and never came back but there’s only three other tables in here and none are hers,” Diani wrote. “Come to find out our meals were never placed so where she been at?”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Diani via TikTok direct message, as well as to Texas Roadhouse via email regarding the video.

A repeat issue?

Another customer has previously taken to social media to share that she waited nearly an hour to receive an order at Texas Roadhouse. In her video, user @nikollasaachli says the food that they had waited nearly an hour for was done in about five minutes when she raised concerns to the restaurant manager and attempted to pay for their beverages before leaving.

Advertisement

However, she says the manager ultimately did comp the entire check—after the customer made it clear that under no circumstances would she and her husband pay for a meal they did not get to eat.

Viewers weigh in

In the video’s comments section, viewers were quick to share their own takes on the situation.

Some viewers shared that they had been through very similar experiences at a variety of restaurants, with a mixed bag of reactions from employees and managers.

Advertisement

“We had something similar,” one commenter wrote. “They were not that busy. Everyone before us got their food and drinks before us (not the same waitress). This was the first time EVER to not leave a tip.”

“That happened to me once,” another said. “We just ended up leaving and I spoke to the manager about it via email.”

“This happened to us at a Texas Roadhouse too, we told the manager but he couldn’t take alcohol off of the tab so we just walked out and have not been back since,” a further user claimed.

Servers who had been on that side of this experience also shared what it was like for them, and that these instances often come with a large amount of regret and many apologies.

Advertisement

“As a server—the severe panic sets in once you realize you’ve pocketed a ticket,” one commenter wrote. “I’m for real on my hands and knees at the table begging for their forgiveness. It’s awful and I’m so sorry it happens.”

“This happened to me as a server, the kitchen bumped the ticket and i mistaked the app plates as finished entrees and i handed them the bill and they said they hadn’t even gotten their food… 1hr later,” another commenter wrote.

“As a texas roadhouse server, i am so sorry this has been your experience,” a commenter wrote. “i’ve worked at two locations with amazing servers who i believe would never do this! i truly hope they comped the meal for you.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.