‘We had record profits’: Company brags about doing well in ‘terrible’ economy. It then denies workers a Christmas bonus

A TikTok alleging the hypocrisy of a company that claims to have achieved record profits while denying bonuses to its employees has gone viral on the video-sharing platform, sparking outrage from viewers.

The short video, with a runtime of only six seconds, was posted by Shelby Mick (@shelbymick) on Oct. 31. It captures the TikToker’s reaction following a Zoom meeting where her company reportedly celebrated its financial success while simultaneously announcing there would be no Christmas bonuses for its workers.

The video features an on-screen caption that reads, “When someone tells you to go to hell but you’re currently on a zoom meeting where your company is bragging about how well we did this year despite the terrible economy and in the same breath telling us we don’t get Christmas bonuses.”

Accompanying the caption is a snippet from a song by country band Lonestar. The lyrics “I’m already there. Take a look around” serve as a reply to the caption.

The video has since racked up over 2.8 million views and hundreds of comments from people who shared their own corporate horror stories.

“I did bookkeeping saw the boss booked a 65k safari trip for Christmas. We got $50 Amazon gift cards,” one commenter said.

Another chimed in, “The fact that we get a yearly ‘pay raise of 2-3%’ and they haven’t said a thing to us and complain about record losses. But the bosses bonus of $5mil.”

“Yep mine did 3 rounds of layoffs and bragged about record breaking profits! Love it here,” a third commenter remarked.

A further commenter wrote, “We’re on a raise freeze (and have been) but we keep seeing profit increases every quarter. Yay?”

“That’s because you’re all family,” another added sarcastically.

This isn’t the only example of corporate workers going to TikTok to share their stories. More recently, a man filmed himself getting fired just three weeks before he was supposed to receive a bonus. In another viral TikTok, a woman claimed she was laid off only four days after returning from her maternity leave.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shelby Mick via TikTok direct message for comment.