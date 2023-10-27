‘I ended up calling the police’: Tenant finds blood smeared on the walls of apartment’s laundry room. Her property manager put in a maintenance request

A tenant is raising questions for her building after claiming that she discovered blood in her apartment complex’s communal laundry room.

While the audio has since been removed from her videos on the topic, in her first video, TikTok user Katie (@kaytaay) says, “If anyone is curious what almost $1600 a month in…Boulder, Colorado gets you, this is our laundry room.” She then shows a room that is covered in some sort of red liquid.

“I came down to do some laundry, and there’s blood all over the walls,” Katie states. “Splattered all over the walls, the floor.”

“I called my property management company, and they go, ‘Yeah, we’ll send somebody over,’” Katie continues. “This is a lot of blood…you might even want to, like, get the police involved for this!”

She then followed this video up by stitching with her original video offering more information about what happened after the recording of the original video.

According to Katie, she called the police, who said they would send someone to inspect the situation. She then called her property management company to inform them that the police were coming.

Katie then checked on the situation with the building, asking management whether they had sent one of their own people to inspect the incident.

“She was like, ‘Oh, we haven’t sent anybody out yet. I put the maintenance request in,’” recounts Katie. She then appears shocked. “Girl, there is, like, a gallon of blood on the ground in your laundry room, and you put in a maintenance request? For real?”

Katie proceeded to ask whether the building management could send an email warning residents about blood in the laundry room; the person on the phone seemed to say that they could not and that residents would likely leave the laundry room on their own accord after seeing the blood.

Across two videos, Katie says that the police eventually arrived at the property and confirmed, to the best of their ability, that the substance was blood. However, they could not offer any additional help. Four hours after first seeing the blood, Katie says it was still not cleaned up.

“My main issue right now is that I called them four hours ago with a biohazard…and they’re just like, ‘whatever, we’ll put a request in,’” Katie explains.

In the comments section, users encouraged Katie to escalate the situation, and she’s reached out to her local health department as a result.

“Call the health department and let them know you’ve had contact w police and property management and they won’t do anything about it,” suggested a user.

“I second that you should call every news station you can get ahold of,” added another.

“Girl. good move documenting all of this with timestamps. there have to be housing laws about hazardous conditions,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Katie via TikTok direct message for further information.