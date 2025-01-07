‘I’m convinced y’all don’t read the item description’: Woman orders popular item from Temu. Then her package arrives

Sometimes, what you order online isn’t always how it appears on the listing. Especially from Chinese retailer, Temu.

From misspelled character Disney socks to obviously used high heels, Temu victims have taken to social media to share their purchases gone wrong. To wit: TikTok user Whitney Ashmore (@whitkash) was bamboozled after she thought she ordered a $5 decorative pink bow off Temu.

“So, I just received a Temu order. This is what I ordered,” she says, revealing the picture of a large, satin pink bow that covers most of the door behind her. There’s a clock on the door. OK, easy enough: We presume this is a big, pink, satin bow. The kind you see in car commercials.

Not so fast.

“Let me show you it,” she says.

Then the camera cuts to her standing in her living room, holding a giant piece of fabric. “If I didn’t see this with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it,” she adds.

There is no bow. Just a large piece of fabric with the photo from the online retailer’s description page screen-printed over it. Like a cheesy T-shirt from a mall kiosk.

“It’s a curtain!” Ashmore says. “It’s a curtain with a door on it.” Needless to say, she is confused. “Who needs this?!” Although she didn’t spend much on it, she intends to get a refund. “It was only $5 but, like, I’m still getting my money back,” she concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashmore via Instagram direct message and TikTik comment as well as Temu via press email. The video has amassed 15.1 million views.

Viewers offer no sympathy

Some viewers noticed the discrepancies in the picture.

“Girl, the door handle was on the floor,” one viewer wrote.

“Lmaooo you can see the rings in the photo,” a second commented.

“I’m convinced y’all don’t read the item description before ordering,” another remarked.

However, some weren’t expecting the order to be a curtain.

“I thought it was going to be a really small bow, like for a mouse door,” a fourth stated.

“This is so much better than I was expecting,” a fifth echoed.

What is Temu’s return policy?

“If you need to return your items, you will have the option to choose your return and refund methods. After you submit the request, we will provide you with a return label so that you can return the items. Return shipping is free on your first return of one or multiple returnable items for EVERY order within 90 days from the date of purchase with some exceptions. Pickup return method may charge for an additional fee,” per Temu’s website.

Was this advertised as a bow?

Because of the criticism, Ashmore unveiled the product in a follow-up video.

“To the people telling me that I’m stupid for ordering this, let me include the description,” she says. Flipping the camera, the name reads, “Chic Light Pink Silk Scarf Bow–Perfect for Christmas & Holiday Decor, Ideal for Bedroom & Living Room.” But she never reveals the complete name of it.

She does so in another follow-up, revealing more examples of the product advertised. The full name of one of the examples is: “2D Door Frame, Extra Large Light Pink Bow Door Wreath Door Cover, 35×70 Inch Polyester Decoration, Versatile Hanging Banner for Entrance, Holiday Decoration for Christmas, Easter, New Year and Valentine’s Day.”

