‘They did her so dirty’: Woman orders pink heels from Temu. Then she notices something upon a closer look

This Temu customer ordered a pair of shoes and was immediately put off by what was in the package.

What is Temu?

Temu is an online retailer known for its wide range of products—selling everything from home goods to electronics to clothes—and extremely low prices. It’s often compared to platforms like Shein, AliExpress, and Wish.

Unlike its counterparts, Temu is primarily used as an app. It has been the most downloaded app on both the App Store and Google Play Store for several periods.

Standard shipping is slower than, say, Amazon. Items take an average of six to 22 days or four to 11 days for express shipping, according to its website. However, some items can get to a customer as fast as a day if shipped from a local warehouse.

This is in part because most of Temu’s deeply discounted products ship directly from factories and warehouses in China, Time reported.

Despite its booming popularity, customers have called out Temu for likely selling items made with forced labor, selling knockoffs, stealing designs, and never delivering on packages, PC Mag reported.

“Regarding the compliance issue of products related to forced labor, we attach great importance to it. Our current standards and practices are no different from those of major U.S. e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, eBay, and Etsy. The allegations in this regard are completely ungrounded,” a Temu spokesperson said.

Shoe order gone wrong

In a viral video with more than 1.6 million views, TikToker Imani (@imanilasheaa) explained through laughter that her mom ordered a pair of velvety pink heels on Temu.

But when her mom pulled them out of the delivery box, Imani couldn’t stop herself from cracking up.

“Why they got toe prints in the shoe?” Imani asked.

“Sh*ts going back today,” her mom, who didn’t look nearly as amused, said.

The pair is presumably upset that an item that was supposed to be brand new was clearly worn by someone else.

While a valid sentiment, wearing a pair of shoes someone else stepped in isn’t uncommon.

When shoe shopping in person, you definitely put on a pair that at least a few others have tried on.

But usually, the evidence of someone else’s toes isn’t imprinted in your new shoes.

Can you get an infection from trying on shoes?

While it’s possible that the shoes someone else tried on could carry bacteria or fungi, the chances of getting an infection are very low, Faircado reported.

This is especially true if the shoes are kept dry since bacteria thrive in moisture.

Temu fails

Temu is known for often missing the mark.

A few recent fails include a woman getting scammed into buying an “electromagnetic snow removal device” that has no scientific way of working, unknowingly pornographic Halloween decor, and an inflatable pumpkin double the size of the customer’s house.

However, one recent customer was elated with the affordable greenhouse she ordered from Temu. She described it as sturdy and cute.

“They’re going back toeday,” a top comment read.

“It’s TOEmu,” a person joked.

“That just ain’t right. They did her so dirty,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Imani for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Temu via email.



