Reader reviews Kindle Unlimited book based on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance

The rumored romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been the latest buzz. It’s such an object of fascination that someone has now turned their alleged romance into books. A TikTok creator reviewed a recent Kindle book based on Swift and Kelce–and, in her mind, it’s cringe.

The video features TikTok user Grapie (@grapiedeltaco), who reviews books. This time, she evaluates the book “Roughing the Princess” by Ivy Smoak. Before the author deleted the book from existence, the content creator was able to get her hands on it when it was available on Kindle Unlimited. Needless to say, Grapie says it is “bad.”

In her review, Grapie describes the approximately 100-page, independently published novella as based on a fictional multi-Grammy winning singer named Tova Saber, whose initials conveniently match Swift’s, and who is known for writing heartbreak songs. In the book, Saber is being pursued by the popular football player Talon Kendrick (initials T.K.), who apart from playing football runs a podcast with his brother. The story heats up when the football star attends one of the pop star’s concerts hoping to get her number. It doesn’t work out.

That is, according to Grapie, until Kendrick and his brother talk about the incident on their podcast and it goes viral. That leads to the couple meeting and exchanging text messages. The book includes “bizarre” professions of love, an “astounding” lack of chemistry, and takes place all in the span of about two months. However, the biggest issue “is that it is also boring.”

“The writing is bizarre, the dialogue is cringe, the characters are insufferable,” she states. “I cannot think of a single non-annoying character in this entire book, and also, the relationship is so rushed and sloppy and weird.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Grapie via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video racked up more than 493,000 views. In the comments, viewers shared their thoughts on the book.

“Yeah I def read this just because I was curious and wanted to get out of my reading slump and now I regret my choices,” one user wrote.

“I read part of it out of curiousity & it was so bad I had to stop lmfao,” a second agreed.

“If I had to choose between rereading this or rereading the door romance I would choose the door,” a third remarked.

“I’m impressed and frightened,” a fourth commented.