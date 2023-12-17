Tattoo artist says he's never taking walk-ins again after customer came in without an appointment and made a wild request

Sometimes, customers have the most bizarre requests. Workers have reported customers asking for a medium rare salmon and wanting a pitcher of caramel macchiato. A tattoo artist revealed the “craziest walk-in” he’d ever had, which prompted him to never work with people without an appointment.

The TikTok featured tattoo artist @scm_ink. “I’ll never do a walk-in again. Not after this,” he told his 3.7 million followers. Before jumping into his story, @scm_ink explains that he specializes in large pieces such as backs, quarter sleeves, and chest pieces. Some of his days last last 8-10 hours. However, one thing @scm_ink does not do is walk-ins. He operates by appointment exclusively and has a magnetic lock on his shop door.

One day, the content creator finished work early and wanted to get lunch with his girlfriend. But on his way out, he noticed a customer attempting to walk into the shop. Since the man appeared “presentable,” @scm_ink let him in. After the man requested a walk-in, the @scm_ink said he could make an exception because he was done early. That was when he was thrown a curve ball. “I want the left side of my face blue and the right side of my face red,” the man said. The content creator refused because he’s a “black and gray artist.”

However, the man found a loophole. “Can you do my face all black?” he asked. Again, @scm_ink declined, and the man out of the shop. Two days passed and he was at his girlfriend’s house. While sitting, someone across the table caught his eye. “That’s the dude that walked in the other day,” he stated. To add insult to injury, his girlfriend grew up with a man. Initially, his girlfriend didn’t know who the man was since she didn’t have a “description” or “picture.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @scm_ink via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video amassed 2.2 million views, and left viewers invested.

“I need to know who he his and how she knows him to complete this story,” one viewer said.

“Sooo was he at the dinner table too?? Like what in the incomplete story,” a second remarked.

In addition, others made joking remarks.

“booo!!! I just want a 2 hour session,” one user remarked.

“My dude said, ‘Give me the ‘Braveheart’ tat!’” a second commented.

“he knew who you were the whole time!” a third quipped.