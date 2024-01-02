‘This is exactly why I did store pickup’: Target shopper says she was trampled by customers who were trying to get to Valentine’s Stanley cups

The Valentine’s Day-themed Stanley cups released at Target are all the rage—so much so that customers are trampling each other to get their hands on one.

TikToker Jazmin Hernandez (@jazzedbyjaz) filmed a herd of customers rushing toward a display in Target.

Hernandez claimed via the text overlay that they were attempting to get their hands on the Stanley Valentine’s Day cup, and she implied she was trampled in the process. “Getting trampled for a Target Stanley Valentine’s cup,” Hernandez wrote in the text overlay of her video, which was viewed nearly 1 million times and utilizes the popular sound “Just A Girl” by No Doubt.

In the comments section, viewers argued that Stanley cups are overrated and don’t warrant this kind of reaction.

“I really like to know what these Stanley cups do differently than any other cup does. Paris Hilton has the same cup in pink for $10 & so does 5 below,” one viewer wrote.

“My daughter and I compared her Stanley to the generic one I got at Ross and they keep drinks cold and warm just as long,” a second stated.

“I just don’t get it. I have 1 and I like it, but it’s the same as other cups I have? And I don’t feel the need to buy more it’s a CUP,” a third remarked.

On the other hand, Stanley fans found ways to order theirs while avoiding the crowds.

“This is exactly why I did store pickup and shipped one also!” one user commented.

“I ordered both of mine online at 1 am I was not about to do this,” a second agreed.

The cups are all sold out online as well. The Target description for the special edition cups reads: “Show your inner circle the love they deserve with Stanley’s exclusive Galentine’s Collection, only at Target. Made to gift, a card label is included while a tiny heart adorns the Stanley logo. With a pop of pink and the perfect shade of red, let’s celebrate your gal pal by spreading the love!”

Stanley cups first gained popularity on social media, TikTok specifically. They have have since become so popular that Target had to put a two-per-customer limit on them. The cups promise to keep drinks cold and ice unmelted for hours.

And they may very well live up to the hype as several TikTokers have claimed their Stanley cups survived car and house fires.

