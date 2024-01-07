Target shopper says woman tried to guilt her into giving up exclusive Valentine’s Day Stanley cup

Recently, Stanley released their new Valentine’s Day cups, which caused people to go to great lengths to get their hands on one. These cups have caused fights, rushes, and tramples among customers. Now, a Target shopper is revealing how a woman attempted to take her Stanley cup by guilt-tripping her.

TikTok user Kristina (@kristinawrldd) typically posts skits for her 110,000 followers. In this clip, she shared her perspective of the Stanley release day at Target, portraying herself and another shopper. “Excuse me, ma’am,” the woman said to her. “Hi, um, I noticed that you have a red Stanley Tumbler in your cart.” Kristina nodded as the woman talked about how there were no more cups on the shelves. “Oh, yeah, I’m not surprised. A big crowd ran in earlier and they were, like, grabbing all of them,” the content creator responded. “But I was lucky enough to grab one for myself.”

Then, the woman attempted to tug Kristina’s heartstrings. She revealed how her 7-year-old daughter wanted the same Stanley as hers. “I can’t come home unless I bring her that Stanley,” the woman stated. Caught off guard, the content creator offered the woman other alternatives to find a Stanley Cup, such as other Target locations and Stanley’s website. However, the woman didn’t appreciate her suggestions. Instead, she wanted the cup that was in the content creator’s cart.

This caught Kristina by surprise, informing the woman she was getting the cup for herself. Needless to say, the woman wasn’t having it. Since the content creator hadn’t purchased the cup, it belonged to Target. Therefore, she was going to take it out of the content creator’s cart.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kristina via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video amassed 6.5 million views. In the comments, viewers said they don’t understand the Stanley hype.

“I’ll never understand the Stanley craze,” one viewer wrote.

Even viewers who weren’t fans of the cup would’ve been upset.

“I don’t have a Stanley nor do I want one, but I would indeed be throwing punches if someone took something out of my cart lol,” a second commented.

“Listen, I don’t give a crap about the Stanley Cup but if you reach into my cart you’re losing your fingers today,” a third echoed.

In addition, other Stanley Cup owners shared similar experiences.

“this happened to me and I had to hide it so people wouldn’t see it,” one user shared.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME. ladies mucking through my cart and taking my choices lol,” a second recalled.