‘You can use makeup. Return it. You can wear clothes. Return it’: Former Target worker shares ‘Target secrets’

A TikToker and former Target employee has sparked discussion after revealing some alleged “secrets” about the popular chain.

In a video with over 38,000 views, TikTok user @alterego_2daytmrw4ever says that, though she only worked for Target for about a week, she learned a few secrets that she’s excited to share with viewers. Her first tip involves returns.

“You can return products up to 90 days. You can return products up to…120 days if you use your Red Card. You can use makeup, return it. Wear clothes, return it,” she explains.

This return window is even more lenient for Target brands.

“If it’s Target brand, like the Jack and Jills, they have no expiration date,” she claims. “You can return them whenever you want in whatever condition you want, and get store credit for new ones.”

Target’s official policy on returns is pretty close to what the TikToker claims. According to Target’s website, “Most beauty items bought in stores or online can be returned, even if opened, within 90 days with your receipt, or up to 120 days if purchased with your Target RedCard™.” This also applies to non-Target brand clothing and many other items.

However, Target brand clothes can only officially be returned for one year after purchase, with the website explaining, “If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund.”

Regardless of the store’s official policy, some users in comments claim that their own experience with the policy went above and beyond what was listed on the site.

“I had bought an old pillow and i had a recipt and i said my dog ripped it and i got a whole brand new pillow,” recalled a commenter.

Second, the TikToker says that dogs are allowed in Target so long as they are well-behaved.

This is only partially true, as the TikToker appears to be relying on a loophole in which an employee of a store is not able to ask for evidence that a service dog is truly a service dog. However, this is not unique to Target. In almost all cases, businesses are required to accommodate service animals.

“A business may ask two questions when a person with an animal enters a place of public accommodation: 1) Is the animal required because of a disability? 2) What work or task has the animal been trained to perform?” states the ADA National Network.

“The individual cannot be asked about his or her disability,” the site continues. “The individual cannot also be asked to show proof that the animal has been certified, trained, or licensed as a service animal. Additionally, service animals must not be required to demonstrate the tasks they perform.”

Following the legal requirement, Target allows service animals into its stores. They do not allow pet dogs.

“Please don’t tell people that they can bring their dogs into whatever store even if they’re not service dogs,” argued a commenter. “I’m disabled and this is dangerous.” The TikToker responded to this comment with an apology.

Throughout the rest of @alterego_2daytmrw4ever’s video, she claims that only some items have security tags and that security in general is lax (a claim contested by experts and other users on TikTok). She also notes that the store price matches.

All told, the TikToker says that, in her experience, the store takes care of its employees well and provides them and their families with significant discounts.

Some users in comments were similarly complimentary of the store.

“I loved when my dad worked at target,” offered a commenter. “That dependent 10% came in clutch in college!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and the TikToker via TikTok direct message.