‘How did it jump $12 in 2 weeks’: Customer catches Target secretly marking item as ‘on sale.’ It’s original price was much cheaper

Black Friday and Cyber Monday were once thought of as times for incredible deals. Several years ago, people would line up waiting for stores to open on Black Friday, eager to get the supposedly amazing deals—and online, they would fill their carts and wait until Cyber Monday to check out to score some hefty discounts.

Today, however, much of the fervor around Black Friday and Cyber Monday has died down—and an increasing number of people have grown suspicious of the discounts offered during these sales days.

For example, one internet user claimed that Target put several items on clearance after being unable to sell them during Black Friday. Another showcased how prices marked as Black Friday “deals” were actually the same as they were before the holiday.

Now, another user has sparked discussion after revealing another so-called “deal” at Target.

In a video with over 475,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Karina (@kvriiinnv_) shows several price tags for an Instax value pack of instant film. The first visible price is $44.99—but as Karina pulls out the tags, she reveals that the price has changed several times in the past month.

A few weeks before this, the same item was priced at $49.99—and a few days before that, it was priced at just $37.99.

“#blackfridayfail,” Karina writes in the caption.

At first, some users questioned why Karina was surprised by the price of an item changing.

“No way, prices change over time,” said a user.

“Those are called price changes,see the different dates lol,” added another.

However, others noted their concern at the incredible price increase, especially given the short timespan in which it happened.

“How did it jump $12 in 2 weeks,” wrote a commenter.

“Don’t be shocked every store is doing this,” offered a second. “They are telling you it is a deal cyber Friday but you find out your deal is the real price.”

That said, some claimed Karina could use this to her advantage.

“I would be switching all the tags like that to the cheapest and demand the advertising price at check out,” declared a TikTok user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and Karina via TikTok comment.