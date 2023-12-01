‘Now they’re on sale’: Target shopper says store is now clearancing out items after being unable to sell them during Black Friday

Target may have had a hard time selling its sale items on Black Friday, according to one TikToker.

In a viral video with over 1.5 million views and thousands of comments, TikTok user @bmxrcodol04 said he caught the retail giant further marking down televisions that never sold on Black Friday.

“Will you look at that,” the TikToker began. “It’s four days after Black Friday. I guess they couldn’t sell their TVs, so now they’re on sale.”

While discussing the price change, the content creator showed viewers the cost of a Hisense 55-inch TV. On the day he recorded the video, the item cost $199.99. However, a previous tag the TikToker pulled from behind the clearance one showed that the TV used to cost $299.99.

While it is unclear whether the tag was updated before or after Black Friday, the hundred-dollar price change is evident.

There have been plenty of discussions about whether Black Friday sales were as successful this year as they were in prior years. According to Adobe Analytics, the sale day generated over $9.8 billion in U.S. online sales, which is a 7.5% increase compared to 2022. Still, some are skeptical about this apparent success. Many argued on X that, adjusted for inflation, Black Friday sales weren’t as great as reported.

In the comments section of @bmxrcodol04’s video, some viewers said this year’s sales weren’t that great, and they got better deals last year.

“I got that exact TV last year a week after Black Friday for 50 bucks,” a viewer wrote. “They had so many at Walmart, they had to practically give them away.”

“My dad bought the same TV for the 200 price tag in October sooo yeah the price is the same lol,” a second said. “Same brand too.”

“Been eying a specific tv on Walmart app stayed at $348 for months before BF,” another wrote. “Jacked it up to $399 ‘marked down from $699’ and now it’s $559 like what?”

“Haha I got my 70 inch LG tv a month ago,” a further viewer added. “On black Friday it was 100 dollars more than I paid.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and @bmxrcodol04 via TikTok comment for more information.