‘We cannot refund you. We cannot replace the item’: Target shopper orders $500 Meta Quest 3. Then she opens the box

A woman claims that she bought a Meta Quest 3 from Target, suspecting nothing was wrong with the device when the sealed box was delivered to her.

Then Christmas came, and the woman gifted it to her fiance. The box, regrettably, did not contain what they were expecting it to contain—but Target won’t issue a refund.

The video documenting the dissatisfaction comes from Detroit-based creator Krissy Rushlow (@krissyrushlow). She posted her video on Dec. 27, and it has gotten more than 100,000 views as of this writing.

She starts the video by explaining, “I wanted to share my experience with Target, the store.” She then goes on to explain she placed the order in November and didn’t suspect anything out of the ordinary. However, when they opened the box, they discovered plaster in place of the device they were hoping to use.

“I contacted Target immediately. They did an investigation, and they told me, ‘Sorry, you had a successful delivery. We cannot refund you. We cannot replace the item.’”

She goes on to note, “This item cost me $529.99 with tax.”

The Target site currently lists the most expensive Meta Quest 3 package, post-holidays, at $499.99.

What is Target’s return policy?

Target specifies on its site, “Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. The return window for items sold on Target.com begins once the order has been invoiced. Invoicing happens when any part of the order is shipped, delivered by a Shipt shopper or made ready for pick up.”

It also notes, “Items that are opened or damaged or do not have a receipt may be denied a refund or exchange.” However, Rushlow could not have been made aware that her Meta Quest had gone missing without first opening the package.

USA Today reports that Rushlow is not alone in her quest for a return. “Returns expected to account for about $890 billion in 2024, about 17% of annual sales,” that article said.

A number of commenters said she should try to get relief from Meta rather than Target.

“This is how I’d approach it,” one suggested. “Leave Target alone. Contact Meta have them track/trace the serial number and if it’s been activated. Then go after the account tied to the device…”

Another said, “Fight the charge thru your bank or credit card company.”

“See if you can get a local news show involved,” someone else offered.

“That happened to me,” one commenter shared. “I bought my husband an Apple charging cable. The box was sealed but empty. Now, if I buy anything else from Target in-store, I open it right in front of a cashier after purchase.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok and Instagram direct message and to Target and Meta via email.

