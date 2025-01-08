‘Shoutout O’Reilly’: Man changes taillight on 2000 Toyota Tacoma with 4 screws. Then he says he’s never buying a new car again

A man has recently shared on TikTok why he prefers older vehicles over modern ones, and his straightforward taillight repair has struck a chord with viewers.

TikTok user Kyle Carter (@bigkrcarter) posted a video demonstrating how simple it can be to maintain an older car, like his 2000 Toyota Tacoma, without relying on costly professional repairs.

“This right here is probably why I will never own a new car ever again,” Carter begins.

Explaining how he found out his taillight was out after getting pulled over, he quickly shows viewers how easy the repair is.

How do you change a 2000 Toyota Tacoma taillight?

With just four screws holding the taillight cover in place, Carter removes it in seconds; then, he gets to the bulb.

“Push, turn, how about that?” he says while twisting out the old bulb. From there, the process is straightforward: replace the bulb, twist it back into place, and secure the cover with screws.

He credits O’Reilly Auto Parts for providing the replacement bulbs, which he installed while parked in the store’s lot.

The video even includes a sweet cameo from his young daughter, who initially sits in the backseat looking unimpressed but eventually joins in to help him tighten the screws. “And she turns into a helper,” Carter jokes.

Carter points out the practical advantages of owning an older vehicle.

“There’s things on new cars that are easy to fix, but this 2000 Tacoma—I literally bought this thing because 90 percent of the [expletive] that it takes to maintain this car, I can do by myself and save myself a [expletive] ton of money,” he says.

Edmunds also rated the 2000 Toyota Tacoma quite highly, giving it a 4.5 out of 5. Many users who reviewed the car on the site stated the vehicle is reliable and requires very few fixes, echoing Carter’s opinions.

What makes replacing lights in modern vehicles more difficult?

This simple fix has become increasingly challenging due to design and technological advancements in newer vehicles, according to Auto Blog.

For instance, it notes a Saturn Aura requires the entire front bumper to be removed just to access the headlights—a process that can take over an hour or cost up to $100 at a repair shop.

Additionally, the site Headlights points out that many modern vehicles now feature advanced systems like LED or HID lights. With these technologies, car owners often need to replace the entire system rather than just a single bulb.

Not all viewers agree

In the comments section, viewers don’t unanimously agree that this applies to all older vehicles. Others share additional thoughts and their own experiences changing headlights.

“Just depends on what old car you get bro,” noted one viewer. “Because my 2005 Acura TL headlights if you know you know…”

“Go ahead and do the other side so the amp load is balanced,” advised another. “Unbalanced loads will burn them both out faster.”

“It was $2,500 for a new headlight in my Hyundai.” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carter via TikTok and Instagram direct messages. It also reached out to Toyota via email.

