‘Taco Bell is getting greedy’: Taco Bell brings back $5 Nacho Box, but this time it’s $3. One customer found out why

A woman’s disappointing Taco Bell nachos order from the brand’s revived Cravings menu has sparked a conversation on quality inconsistency from location to location.

Taffy (@heyheyitstaffy) uploaded a viral clip that’s accrued over 21,000 views while raking in numerous comments from folks who either shared her disappointment with the new, lower-priced order or those who learned the hard way why it dropped from $5 per box to $3.

The video begins with Taffy laughing as she focuses her camera on an order of a large Taco Bell Nacho Box. The chain announced that it was bringing back its $5 loaded beef nachos that gave customers the chance to buy themselves a massive serving of chips topped with familiar Taco Bell accouterments.

But Taffy didn’t seem too pleased with this new version of the Nacho box. “I’m trying to stay calm, but Taco Bell, you literally played the f*ck out of me. How do we go from a $5 Nacho Box, to a ‘Oooh let’s make a cravings menu and offer a $3 nacho box and only’—” she says, opening the box to reveal the quantity of chips that she received.

The contents appear to only cover about half of the box it was placed in. There’s plenty of negative white space—it almost looks like her food was brought to her via a food delivery application and the driver decided to help himself to some of the grub that she ordered, then moved it around in the box to make it appear that it was packing more food than it contains.

She begins cackling again on camera, reinforcing just how displeased she is with the amount of nachos inside the Nacho Box. “I am literally lost for words right now and then y’all have the nerve to add [she whispers as she counts] 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 pieces of tomato! Mind you tomato is not even advertised on the f*cking,” she says, laughing more as she pans in closer to the nacho box before the video ultimately closes.

Taffy was right about the tomatoes, according to the official description of the updated $2.99 Loaded Beef Nachos as part of Taco Bell’s 2024 Cravings Menu, it says: “$2.99 Loaded Beef Nachos: Nachos loaded with flavor in every bite featuring nacho chips topped with seasoned beef, beans, nacho cheese sauce, red sauce, reduced fat sour cream and guacamole”

Since 2021, the U.S. economy has been taking massive hits, leaving many Americans to deal with not just the devaluing of their money, ultimately forcing them to get less for more, but a very specific form of inflation that doubly attacks their monetary value: shrinkflation.

Numerous fast-food establishments have been accused of either charging customers more money for identical offerings, giving them less food and smaller portion sizes per order, or hitting them with a combination of both. Taco Bell hasn’t been saved from the scrutiny of fast food customers who are opening their bags of goodies and asking, “What gives?”

As far as Taffy is concerned, Taco Bell is doing itself a disservice simply by keeping this new nachos offering on its menu, She wrote in a caption: “I thought they had brought back the nacho box. @tacobell yall need to go ahead and remove this from yall menu.”

However, there were some TikTokers who claimed to have had different experiences when it came to purchasing the new loaded beef nachos. One user said that their order was like a blast from the past: “This has to be location specific because mine was almost as much food as a bell grande but in the pizza box like that.”

Another remarked, “Mine was full to the brim.”

Someone else replied, “Mine didn’t look like that it was loaded, guac and all.”

But it seemed like there were also a lot of people who had an identical experience to Taffy’s.

“Exactly what mine looked like. Lesson learned,” one viewer claimed.

“Bruh Istg!!! It’s some bs how they did mine the other night,” another wrote.

