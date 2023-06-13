‘How you gonna be rude and not tip?’: DoorDash driver eats customers McDonald’s order, cancels it after breakfast ends

A DoorDasher recently posted a video demonstrating why a customer shouldn’t be rude and should always tip their delivery driver.

The video was posted by TikToker NBA_Dashboy (@nba_Dashboy) and begins with a screenshot of a text exchange between the DoorDasher and his rude customer. In the exchange, the customer is frustrated and demands that the DoorDasher “Hurry up,” while asking, “why does the time keep getting pushed back.”

“This is what happens and rude and don’t tip,” a voiceover says. The camera pans around an empty McDonald’s while the DoorDasher admits he told the rude customer, “it was busy also.”

The camera then lands on a half-eaten egg, bacon and cheese biscuit. “I then cancelled the order after breakfast,” he adds, driving home how important it is to tip and be polite to gig workers.

Although it’s not mandatory for people to tip on food orders, it’s an expected practice when it comes to delivery drivers. This especially true for gig workers who work for companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats as they are dependent on tips to close out costs not being covered by the delivery company.

And if you’re using delivery services, it also pays to be polite. A DoorDasher can pass on orders, or cancel them if the customer is rude or the task becomes inconvenient. So, if a customer is difficult, there’s a good chance they’ll receive a subpar delivery or never see their food get delivered at all.

NBA_Dashboy’s video garnered over 2,000 views as of this writing. Most viewers congratulated the delivery driver on how he handled the situation.

“Good on u I would’ve done the same,” one user said.

“I don’t blame you at all. No tip, rude, 20+ miles for $4.50,” another agreed.

Others users on the app criticized the DoorDasher’s lack of professionalism, despite how rude the customer was being.

“Man if the dasher can’t deal with someone saying hurry up they need to get a different job then,” one person commented.

“If the customer can’t wait a few extra minutes for their food without being a dick then they don’t need it,” retorted another.

“I work as a cashier and I don’t just not ring someone up because they were rude like it don’t matter how rude they are I still have to,” argued the first.

One commenter boldly declared, “I never tip,” to which another user responded by saying, “Expect cold food because nobody will accept your order or it thrown at ur door from my car.”

The Daily Dot reached out to NBA_Dashboy via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email.