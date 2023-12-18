‘You are a better person than me‘: Customer orders Taco Bell through DoorDash, gets so much more than expected

A Taco Bell order from DoorDash came with a side of a whole lot of cash for one lucky customer.

The video capturing envelopes full of Taco Bell cash deposits finding their way to a customer’s house came from TikTok creator @baconeater666.

In the video, a person asks, “You wanna see something cool?”

They then open up a Taco Bell bag to reveal six very full envelopes.

“No?” the person questions.

“Well, I’m gonna do it anyway,” they add, showing the envelopes stacked on the kitchen counter, with one of them appearing to have $577.00 written on it.

The on-screen text, which includes a laughing emoji, fills in some of the information, noting: “Taco Bell sent me their cash deposits with my DoorDash order.”

“It was a few thousand dollars and somehow the bag of deposits of cash got put in the same bag as my food,” the TikToker added in the caption of the video.

The creator then answered everyone’s first, obvious question. “NO we did not keep it, my husband and I called them immediately and took it to them. My dumbass initially thought they put my napkins in envelopes until I ripped it open and saw a wad of cash,” they wrote.

@baconeater666’s video received more than 2.5 million views since being posted on Tuesday.

Commenters tried to put themselves in @baconeater666’s place.

“You are a better person than me ngl,” @dr.purplebottom said in the top comment on the video, which garnered 33,000 likes. “I’d take the corpos money without a second thought.”

“God why don’t u ever test me like this????” @toya_in_decatur asked. “I know I will fail but I’d be happy!!”

A few had stories about similar cavalier treatments of large sums of cash.

“I had this happen at KFC once. Owners son was supposed to pull up and ask for extra biscuits. I was in front of him in similar truck,” @sporkeldee recalled.

“Domino’s had us put it in pizza boxes sometimes. Especially after I was robbed in broad daylight with the bank deposit in my car. (Robber got $25.),” another shared.

Others speculated the worker who made the mistake likely got fired as a result.

And several said they would have pointed the finger at DoorDash, with @vi0lentfarts suggesting, “I would’ve ran to DoorDash support and told them my order was never dropped off.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok DM and to Taco Bell via email.