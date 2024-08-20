‘Y’all literally set us up to fail’: Customer slams Taco Bell over Baja Blast Stanley Cups

As we know, the Stanley Cup craze has led to some people losing their minds. Some started brawling in Target for the chance to get one. Others rented out a user’s Stanley Cup for photoshoots.

But this time, we can’t really blame customers for getting mad. Baja Blast enthusiasts are slamming Taco Bell after its Baja Blast Stanley Cup giveaway ended up a total disaster.

On Aug. 13, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda, Taco Bell released an exclusive collaboration with Stanley. But, only 100 of these turquoise Baja Blast Stanley Cups were made available to fans as part of an ill-fated online giveaway.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 users to claim a cup during the giveaway on the Taco Bell app got a year’s supply of Mountain Dew Baja Blast. They also got a $200 Taco Bell gift card.

But it didn’t take long for cracks to begin to show.

What happened during the Baja Blast Stanley Cup giveaway?

In a clip that has amassed 111,800 views, TikToker Berkunduy (@berkunduy) called out the fast-food restaurant for purportedly directing customers to an incorrect giveaway link. “Taco Bell, I got beef with y’all over this Baja Blast Stanley tumbler, because why did y’all share the wrong damn link?” Berkundy asks in the clip. She then proceeds to share a screenshot of the URL, wherein “tumblers” appeared to be spelled “tumblerls.”

“This is how you spell tumblers? Really? ‘Cause that’s the link that y’all shared,” she continues. “Y’all need to do it over again with the correct link this time, because y’all literally set us up to fail.”

The comments made it clear that Berkunduy wasn’t alone in this frustration. One user echoed: “Yes! I was so mad!”

“I thought I was too slow,” another admitted.

A third lamented how Taco Bell purportedly “STILL HAVEN’T SAID ANYTHING ABOUT IT.”

Other TikTokers like @taliacott posted videos claiming that they tried “a million times” to enter the giveaway, while @bloodhoneys said she was “literally devastated” when she too missed out on the prize.

Furthermore, other customers on Reddit reported getting a 404 error message when they tried to enter the giveaway—which may or may not be related to the misspelled URL.

Taco Bell and Stanley didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

